Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 16 2023 - 10:30am
THE Ballarat Cup has officially been transferred to December 9 with the Ballarat Turf Club set to host 36 race meetings across the next racing season after the release of the 2023-24 racing fixture.

