THE Ballarat Cup has officially been transferred to December 9 with the Ballarat Turf Club set to host 36 race meetings across the next racing season after the release of the 2023-24 racing fixture.
The BTC will see a slight increase in turf races, but the club will still host the same amount of meetings.
The Ballarat Cup remains the standalone metropolitan meeting with the biggest changes to the calendar set to affect both Pakenham and Cranbourne Cup meetings.
The Pakenham Cup will move from its traditional Saturday timeslot to become a Thursday night meeting on February 29 while Cranbourne Turf Club will now run its cup on November 25.
IN OTHER NEWS
The change of date for the Ballarat Cup has come about due to a new group 1 race day on November 18 at Flemington, dubbed Champions Stakes Day. The new meeting will be headlined by the Thousand Guineas and the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.
BTC chief executive Belinda Glass said the club was excited to be able to run its cup day so close to Christmas.
"Most of our dates are fairly similar," she said. "We have the same number of meetings, the change has been our turf meetings have gone up a little bit and we've got some extra events due to the Cup Day change.
"The Cup is December 9 and we've got a couple of extra meetings in November.
"We've accepted the date change is something that was going to happen and we're excited about making it a big event for the Ballarat community leading into the Christmas period."
Glass said the change of date would put a little bit of pressure on Magic Millions staffing with a follow up meeting at Wyong just two days after the Ballarat Cup, but she confirmed the two and three-year-old races would return just as they had during the past few years
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.