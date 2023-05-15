Ancient Greece, mythology and democracy have fascinated Damascus College student Demi Schaper for many years.
And last month her passions came together when she was one of 22 Victorian students to take part in the 2023 Premier's Spirit of Democracy tour to Canberra.
The tour spent two nights in Melbourne, visiting the Greek Centre for Contemporary Culture, the Parliament of Victoria, Big Issue Classroom, and the National Gallery of Victoria, before travelling to Canberra for four nights where they visited Parliament House, the High Court, and the Australian War Memorial.
To enter the competition to be offered a place on the tour, Demi made an artwork based on the impact of Julia Gillard's famous misogyny speech in parliament. Students could choose the format of their entry, ranging from essays to artworks, videos and more.
"Mum suggested it to me because she knew I like ancient Greece and wanted to learn more about Australian democracy," Demi said.
"I've always wondered how democracy was founded, and I've always liked the history, mythology and geography of ancient Greece."
The study tour is designed to educate and inform students about the origins of democracy and support them in developing deeper knowledge and appreciation of the influence of democracy in Australia. It also develops an understanding of the role ancient Greece has played in establishing democratic values.
"I have gained an understanding on how I can be an active and informed citizen who participates in and sustains Australia's democracy, speaking up for what I believe in, and acting where needed," she said.
As part of the study tour Demi was learned more about Australia's political and legal systems and gained knowledge and skills to understand and contribute within her community.
Despite having a taste of life in the political and legal world, Demi is not sure what kind of career she'd like in the future.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure what I want to do in the future ... but I love history and all that so I think it would be good to go down that track.
"Overall (the tour) was an amazing experience that I will always remember," she said.
Damascus College principal Steven Mifsud said the school was proud of Demi for "having the courage to step outside her comfort zone as a young woman to go on trip".
And he said it was fitting a student from Ballarat, home of the Eureka Stockade and democracy, was chosen to be part of the tour group.
"This really encourages young people to look beyond regional Victoria and the way they fit into the rest of the community ... and to really understand there's a whole world awaiting them," he said.
