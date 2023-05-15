May will see the activation of Ballarat's historic CBD across ten days as part of the annual Ballarat Heritage Festival.
The countdown is on for the festival, which will run from May 19 to 28, and is expected close to 20,000 attendees in the city, for more than 100 separate events.
Highlights include Candlelight Concerts, which will see Ballarat Civic Hall bathed in the glow of hundreds of candles as renditions of pop-culture favourites, such as the Top Gun theme or Aladdin's A Whole New World, are performed.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said last year's festival contributed to more than $1 million in peripheral spending for the Ballarat economy.
"I think it is a real demonstration that people love to get behind what is an absolute icon of what Ballarat is," Cr Hudson said.
"I think this will be really activate the CBD during the heritage festival. In the past we have always seen strong attendance.
"I think people are still thirsty for coming back, being face-to-face, and being up and about with festivals."
The mayor said the council had recognised how the ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis would impact festival spending, and looked to provide a diverse selection of events.
"I think we continue to be in challenging times economically, with the cost of every-day living and interest rates on the rise," Cr Hudson said.
"I think with the Begonia Festival, there were lots of people coming to the festival who were really interested in those family-friendly activities which were not a ticketed event.
"I really encourage everyone from across the community to get out, if they have a look across the program I am sure they will find something tailor-made to where their specific interests are."
Candlelight Concerts will be hosted at the Ballarat Civic Hall at 7.30pm on May 26, with tickets between $25 to $64.
Ballarat's Tweed Ride will start at Lake Wendouree's Pipers Park at 10.30am on Saturday. The event will see riders convoy down Ballarat's historic streets in unique vintage and heritage-inspired outfits.
Sovereign Hill will be hosting a Heritage Harvest Weekend on May 27 to 28, bringing together regional artesian producers for a harvest market village.
For more details, visit the Ballarat Heritage Festival website.
