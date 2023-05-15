The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Ballarat Heritage Festival 2023 brings a wide array of events

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson in a vintage vehicle outside of the Mining Exchange for the start of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson in a vintage vehicle outside of the Mining Exchange for the start of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence

May will see the activation of Ballarat's historic CBD across ten days as part of the annual Ballarat Heritage Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.