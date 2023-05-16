HE might have spent his life in South Australia but Wayne Milera has a special place in his heart for Ballarat.
Milera's mother was born in Ballarat and on Saturday, when he and his Adelaide Crows teammates travel to Mars Stadium, he will have plenty of home town support in the grandstands.
"I get to Ballarat quite often, I actually try to get back at least once a year if I can, we always try and get to the football and netball carnivals there, " Milera said.
"My mum is Gunditjmara, she moved to Adelaide when she was a teenager. I've got some family in Ballarat and some in Melbourne as well, I enjoy going back when I can."
The Crows will wear their specially designed Indigenous guernsey on Saturday in the first of a two-week celebration of indigenous culture.
IN THE NEWS
"It's a jumper designed by the aunty of our AFLW player Danielle Ponter," he said. "It's about connection. Briefly, her and her aunty April had not met before and it references a first time meeting
"The guernsey symbolises the connection between the three teams in being all one club. The middle is the centre, our Adelaide Oval and West Lakes, the painting is shaped as a flower and then there are some white lines which come towards the middle which represents the pathway to follow for people to come together."
Injury derailed Milera's 2021 season, keeping him to just two senior appearances. Last year, he managed to get back into the senior side for 12 games. But it's this year where the 25-year-old's fitness and form has returned, highlighted by his five coaches votes at the weekend in the big win over St Kilda.
"It's been a slow build for me, I had the foot, then my knee and then last year I hadn't really done a pre-season and I was sort of playing catch-up from the start of the year," he said.
"I did manage to make my way into the team, but I probably wasn't playing the footy I wanted to be playing at the back end of the year.
"I think now, the knee is fine, I was able to train all through the off-season. Here in Adelaide there's a lot of boys that are from Adelaide, so in the off-season we have groups of 10-12 all train together. So I had that off-season and then I managed to do the full pre-season program as well."
Both Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs come into Saturday's clash full of confidence, the Bulldogs after four wins on the trot and the Crows having thumped the Saints.
The Crows are in the middle of a season-defining six-week stretch with narrow defeats to Collingwood and Geelong before the win over the Saints. The next three games are the Bulldogs, Brisbane and Gold Coast.
"We've got some teams coming up that are going where we want to go," he said. "Wins will definitely set us up but we need to remain consistent across the whole game, bring the heat and defend well.
"A lot of the younger boys are now 21, 22 and 23, there's a group that has played a bit of footy together now. That connection is starting to get stronger now."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.