As Ballarat braces for another round of classic winter conditions, Ellen Burns hopes to help people make small changes to improve their home's temperature.
This month's Smarter Living Ballarat event is about smarter and free ways to stay warm.
After the success of a similar event last year SLB coordinator Ms Burns, said she had to bring the event back, especially as cost of living pressures and power bills were becoming more expensive.
She said there were a number of projects you could do at home to take off the winter chill, but these could sometimes be out of reach for renters or even homeowners on a lower budget.
"If everyone could convert their windows to double or triple-glazed, that'd be amazing," Ms Burns said.
"But not only is that out of reach for so many people financially, it also means taking your windows out which is not something that most people are happy to do this close to winter."
Ms Burns said all of the tips would be free and also things you could do with items you already had at home.
"You don't have to be going out and buying things - or ordering things and waiting for them to arrive," she said.
"You can make a surprising difference, just through really simple stuff."
The SLB events are free because of the support from the City of Ballarat and Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions.
The event will be hosted at the Sebastopol Library on May 24 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
IN THE NEWS:
You can also join the event via Zoom or Facebook Live, which will be saved.
Last month BREAZE hosted a forum about building sustainable houses, which had the biggest responses to an information forum the group had received.
Organisers told The Courier some new technologies were become more affordable, but elements like double glazing was still expensive.
Ms Burns said her session would be suitable for renters.
"Hopefully everybody gets a few tips out of it that they can put in practice straight away," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.