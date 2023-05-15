The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Renter friendly ways to stay warm in Ballarat winter

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smart Living Ballarat coordinator Ellen Burns will be hosting a workshop on free ways to stay warm during winter. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Smart Living Ballarat coordinator Ellen Burns will be hosting a workshop on free ways to stay warm during winter. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

As Ballarat braces for another round of classic winter conditions, Ellen Burns hopes to help people make small changes to improve their home's temperature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.