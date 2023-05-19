A magistrate has lamented the amount of fake firearms in the community owing to a lack of understanding the items were prohibited.
"There are a lot of gel blasters that a lot of people are in possession of and they are in possession of them without knowing they are illegal," Magistrate Ron Saines said in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Imitation gel blasters are replicas of real firearms and shoot water-based pellets.
The toy was made illegal in Victoria in September 2021 because of its use in serious crimes, including home invasions, armed robberies, sieges, assaults and drive-by shootings.
Victoria Police Superintendent Dan Trimble said at the time many gel blasters replicated military-style weapons and were "very difficult to tell from the real thing".
Mr Saines echoed his sentiment on Monday.
"Even if it is not a functional firearm it certainly looks like one," he said.
"Not everything that is available on the internet is lawful ... just because you can buy it doesn't mean it's lawful."
Accused man Matthew Jones, a Sebastopol father-of-two, was convicted for possession of the faux firearm, which authorities located resting on a couch in his home on January 11.
The court heard the 38-year-old was cooperative when interviewed by police and said he had owned the gel blaster for six to seven years.
"I bought it off the internet years ago ... I had no idea it was illegal," Jones said at the time.
He was fined $400.
Last week, a 60-year-old Ballarat man's possession of a gel blaster contributed to a heftier fine he was handed by the same court.
He told authorities he believed holding a firearms licence allowed him to own an imitation gun.
He was also charged with the improper storage of firearms and ammunition, and was fined $1000.
Imitation firearms can be forfeited at any police station.
Seen something? Say something. Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
