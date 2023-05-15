MORE details on how on-trend fitness studio Upstate will shape up in a Ballarat hot-spot are emerging with co-founder Gail Asbel confirming a July opening.
City of Ballarat on Monday released amended plans to extend the gym's proposed opening hours from 6am to 9pm on weekdays, adding an extra hour's workout in the mornings, with extra focus on the brand's iconic upbeat yellow fluorescent lighting before council.
Since Upstate co-founder Gail Asbel confirmed the Pilates and yoga studio's location to The Courier in January, the Lydiard and Mair Street precinct has been in the spotlight for major builds in planning.
This includes a seven-storey residential building and a five-storey office space that would essentially wrap around Upstate's corner site. Nearby a $10 million, six-storey GovHub companion office building has been marked for the private car park space next to restaurant Moon and Mountain.
Upstate's site, previously home to women's only gym Fernwood, is also a block away from the city's dynamic Armstrong Street precinct.
Ms Asbel, who had been unaware of the touted office and residential builds, said these offered exciting opportunities for the edge of town.
"When we opened in Geelong it was in a bit of a ghost town out on the edge of the [central business district]," Ms Asbel said.
"Since then, a little cafe has moved in and a hairdresser - it can become a real hub when a few businesses move in. The more activity, the more passers-by walking by."
Ms Asbel and sister Charelle Cuolahan made their foray into the fitness industry 10 years ago and boast six locations in Melbourne and Geelong.
This includes a newly opened Ocean Grove space within the past fortnight and an all-but-ready relocation to expand in Torquay.
The fit-out in Ballarat has been progressing slower than expected, but Ms Asbel said this was primarily to restore old features of the prominent Lydiard Street building.
"We're country girls who really love bringing old buildings back to life but obviously it's taking a lot longer because we're restoring as we go," Ms Asbel said. "...We want it to be all beautifully exposed."
Upstate will open with reformer and mat Pilates and yoga classes, which on council plans will be in two large upstairs studios. Downstairs will be new male and female change rooms with future expansion pencilled in for the back of the ground floor.
The Courier understands this space will likely be for Upstate's well-known, high-energy boxing classes.
Ms Asbel said recruiting for instructors had been tough, especially for Upstate's more dynamic fitness-style reformer Pilates approach.
She was confident the Upstate training program could quickly get newly certified instructors up-to-speed if they had the right attitude.
