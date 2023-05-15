The Courier
Myki set to change under new contract, electronic payment system

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Minister for Transport Ben Carroll. File Picture
Minister for Transport Ben Carroll. File Picture

Changes to the Myki card system mean commuters will be able to touch on and off with their phones and bank card, but a Ballarat public transport advocate wants clarity on whether the system will extend further afield.

