Changes to the Myki card system mean commuters will be able to touch on and off with their phones and bank card, but a Ballarat public transport advocate wants clarity on whether the system will extend further afield.
Victorian Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll on Monday announced US company Conduant as the winning bidder for the state's next public transport ticketing contract, replacing myki's current operator NTT Data.
The minister said the 15-year contract wil see a series of changes gradually introduced into the state's public transport system, including allowing passengers to use iPhones and bank cards to touch on when travelling. Trials will commence in 2024, with the changes being progressively added.
Commuters will still be able to use a Myki card to touch on and off when the new digital payment system is implemented, the minister said.
Public Transport Users Association Ballarat convener Ben Lever welcomed the changes, which he said would benefit infrequent, rural users of public transport.
"If you leave your card at home or if you are a tourist, you can get around without having to buy a Myki," he said.
"If you are the type of person who mostly drives and you want to take a random trip on the train, it lowers the barrier for people so it is better in that sense."
Mr Lever said he was still seeking clarity on whether the system would work between Wendouree station and the Ararat station, where commuters currently can only purchase paper tickets.
The Courier contacted Mr Carroll's office regarding payment options on the Ararat line, but did not receive a response in time of publication.
"The fact that you can use a credit care now is not the perfect solution, there will still be people that don't have credit cards or bank accounts," he said.
"If you are a young person, it is not a complete solution but it goes a long way to solving some of those long standing problems."
The myki card system replaced Metcard tickets in 2012 and has been plagued with million-dollar cost blowouts and system issues.
Despite the problems, NTT Data was awarded a $700m, seven-year contract extension in 2017 covering it until November this year.
Visitors to Melbourne must buy a myki card and add funds to it. Android phones have been able to tap on to the system since 2019, but iPhones and credit cards cannot be used.
The Victorian government set aside $1m in 2019 to try to incorporate Apple technology into myki but a solution was not found.
Train commuters in Sydney, London and Singapore can use their credit and debit cards to tap on and off, and Brisbane is implementing similar technology.
The new ticketing system will come into effect on December 1, 2023.
This comes after the state government introduced a region train fare cap on March 31, reducing the total price of a weekday train fare to a maximum of $9.20 per day.
