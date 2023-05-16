The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: How many points does 48 touches and six goals tally? | Stars of the Week round five

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL 2023: How many points does 48 touches and six goals tally? | Rd 5 Stars of the Week
BFNL 2023: How many points does 48 touches and six goals tally? | Rd 5 Stars of the Week

Darley's Brett Bewley recorded the highest individual ranking points total with a whopping 232 points against Sunbury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.