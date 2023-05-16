BFNL 2023: How many points does 48 touches and six goals tally? | Rd 5 Stars of the Week

Darley's Brett Bewley recorded the highest individual ranking points total with a whopping 232 points against Sunbury on Saturday.
Bewley had 48 disposals and six goals in the Devils statement-making win.
Lake Wendouree's Shaun Finlayson put together the most ranking points of any ruck this season with 198 points against Melton South.
North Ballarat's Cam McCallum led the big men with a league-high 74 hit-outs.
STATS HQ: View all the stats from round five here
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round five player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.