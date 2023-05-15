Has COVID-19 increased the need for mental health care?

How has COVID-19 changed the landscape for mental health? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Mental health can often be a difficult topic to discuss - with nearly 45 per cent of adults experiencing a mental disorder during their lifetime, however, mental health is a topic that impacts more people than you'd think.



As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt, one must ask - how has COVID-19 changed the landscape for mental health? Is it a field that is no longer relevant, or in higher demand than ever before?

Let's explore the data - and dive a little into this hidden pandemic. Once we've done that, we'll take some time to explore how a career backed by a qualification such as a Graduate Diploma in Psychology online may be a great step into your next career.

The Psychological Impact of The Pandemic

COVID-19 was a devastating pandemic in many ways. While not as fatal as the Black Death of the 1300s, the introduction of physical restrictions such as isolation rules and lockdowns isolated a lot of people in a way that had never previously been heard of.

As a deeply stressful event, some people experienced feelings of isolation, loneliness, depression, and anxiety. Being separated from friends and family in a fearful time can be an incredibly difficult experience, and that shows in the statistics from institutions such as the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

While COVID was fatal to many, it's estimated that there will be significant long-term impacts on those that experienced mental health issues during the pandemic. With a lack of qualified resources to support them during this time of crisis, it may be reasonable to expect that the psychological impact of the pandemic is only just beginning.

An Emerging Mental Health Crisis

You may find yourself wondering just how large the scale of the mental health crisis in Australia was, at the height of the pandemic. Fortunately, some data was collated in an Australian Bureau of Statistics study on Mental Health and Wellbeing, published in 2022.

The data was staggering - finding that in 2020-21, more than 4.2 million people experienced a 12-month mental anxiety or affective disorder, such as agoraphobia, social phobia, or depressive episode. This is a staggering amount of people - equivalent to filling every seat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground more than forty times.

The sheer volume of people that required mental health support during the pandemic, when considered against a shortage of qualified mental health professionals, just goes to show how difficult it can be to access and retain mental health services over a period of time.

As a result of the emerging mental health crisis, the Government of the day announced improved access to Medicare-backed mental health sessions. This was broadly popular when introduced, and enabled patients to receive ongoing support to suit them.

The long-term impacts of the COVID pandemic remain to be seen - however, a more evident element is the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of Australians everywhere. It's reasonable to expect that in the years ahead, mental health careers will be in high demand - as people come out and seek support for the crises they are facing.

Addressing Mental Health in a Pandemic-Impacted World

One well-known impact of the pandemic was the restrictions of physical distancing and masking requirements imposing obstacles to receiving in-person mental health care. Patients, in turn, adapted to the changes, by engaging with telehealth and external providers such as Lifeline and the Kids Helpline to receive mental health support.

As demand for mental health care became more apparent, the ways and means by which patients accessed services transformed. At the beginning of the pandemic, less than one in ten mental health patients accessed telehealth services for mental health treatment - by 2021, that number had risen to as high as one-third of all services.

As a result of this changing landscape, many mental health services adapted - ramping up capacity and enabling those that were experiencing mental health issues to receive support, as they needed it. This change has had an ongoing effect - with many mental health patients now relying on the accessibility of telehealth appointments to access a critical service. With more than one-fifth of mental health patients receiving telehealth care in 2022, it's expected that tools such as telehealth will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The Future of Mental Health Care - Career Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated just how vital roles in mental health are. From the volunteers that staff phone lines, to the experienced mental health professionals that are available in clinics and hospitals, it's evident that in the years ahead, more will need to be done to be able to provide adequate mental health support to all those that need it.

Pursuing a career in mental health is not just a professionally rewarding career - but as a qualification in high demand, there's no doubt that there will be plenty of job opportunities available. A qualification such as a Graduate Diploma in Psychology is a great way to take the first steps toward mental health roles and may lead to future opportunities within the sector.

Mental health roles are in high demand, particularly in rural Australia, where mental health professionals are significantly underrepresented. No matter where you live in Australia, there's no doubt that pursuing a mental health qualification will almost surely lead to employment opportunities.

Roles such as a mental health nurse are a great way to support the health needs of locals - particularly when they are well respected and identified as an area of need.

Finding mental health support

Having a conversation about mental health can be a difficult experience. Everyone navigates through difficult mental health moments in a different way - however, if you feel that after reading this blog, you may need some further support, here are some links to support services that may be able to help: