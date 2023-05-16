The Courier
Dereel district garbage may not be collected

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:18pm
People in the mauve area - which includes Dereel - may not have their waste collected tomorrow, with a 24-hour TWU strike. Picture GPSC.
Households in central Golden Plains may have a stinky fortnight ahead - with contractors threatening to strike on Wednesday.

