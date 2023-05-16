Households in central Golden Plains may have a stinky fortnight ahead - with contractors threatening to strike on Wednesday.
Properties in Dereel, Enfield, Corindhap, Illabarook, Rokewood Junction are due to have their rubbish collected - but the Transport Workers Union has announced a 24-hour strike affecting Cleanaway waste disposal staff in the Golden Plains, Greater Geelong and Surf Coast councils - as well as others in Melbourne and Sydney.
The strike comes after similar action in other states after claims Cleanaway reduced overtime entitlements, extended rosters.
"They have also forced workers to work weekends for less take-home pay," TWU Vic/Tas Secretary Mike McNess said.
"And Cleanaway recently announced a $49 million half-year profit after tax."
"(Their) Local government clients have a responsibility to ensure waste workers have fair and reasonable working conditions to ensure waste services can run smoothly and residential streets are safe."
The industrial action will be the sixth of its kind in the City of Sydney - but a first for country Victoria.
"We're living through a cost-of-living crisis and essential waste workers should not have to be fighting to maintain their wages and conditions," Mr McNess said.
"The TWU is calling on Cleanaway to clean up their act and refocus on a fair deal for workers."
The union said it was not an industry norm for staff to work weekends - and those who did were paid extra.
The Golden Plains Council said it was not clear how many people would be affected by the strike. It was unclear how many Cleanaway employees at Golden Plains are union members.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
