Ballarat detectives are appealing for information after a fire in the grandstand at Trekardo Park in Redan on Monday evening.
Firefighters were called to reports of several small fires at the soccer club on Pleasant Street South, about 6.20pm.
Police said several chairs were damaged in the blaze.
Ballarat CIU Detective Senior Constable Anthony McKay said the damage was contained to the chairs, due to the cold weather.
"The soccer fields are nearby to a residential area so we're hoping that some local residents may have seen someone acting suspicious or loitering around the area last night," he said.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw someone or something at the soccer fields yesterday evening or a vehicle parked in the area around the time of the fires that may assist the investigation."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
