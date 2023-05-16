The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Fire in grandstand at Trekardo Park under investigation

Updated May 16 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

Ballarat detectives are appealing for information after a fire in the grandstand at Trekardo Park in Redan on Monday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.