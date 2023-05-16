The Courier
Police search for Skipton man missing for weeks

By The Courier
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
Missing person Damien. Picture from Victoria Police
Missing person Damien. Picture from Victoria Police

Police are calling for the community's help to find missing person Damien.

