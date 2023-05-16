Police search for Skipton man missing for weeks

Police are calling for the community's help to find missing person Damien.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the 47-year-old Skipton man was last spoken to be friends and family on April 30.
"Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition, and his disappearance is out of character," the post states.
IN THE NEWS
It's understood he may have travelled to the Sydenham area.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to phone Camperdown Police Station on 5593 1000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.