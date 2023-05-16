The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Diamond bracelet stolen from Ballarat East address sold on in Melbourne

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stolen antique bracelet found for sale in Melbourne pawn shop
Stolen antique bracelet found for sale in Melbourne pawn shop

A Ballarat East man may get a prison sentence after selling a stolen antique diamond bracelet to a Melbourne second hand jeweller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.