Alleged Daylesford arsonist faces court

A Daylesford woman charged with arson has been granted an adjournment to seek legal representation.
Alanna Noulton, 33, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday via video link, facing charges of arson, unlawful assault and the assault of an emergency worker on duty.
Police alleged Noulton, on March 30, intentionally set fire to the flooring of a property belonging to the department of human services in Daylesford - causing damage at a value yet to be determined.
Noulton also allegedly assaulted a police leading senior constable on the same day as the alleged arson.
Noulton also faced charges of unlawfully assaulting a person on September 28, 2022, and failing to appear on bail.
She was granted an adjournment by Magistrate Letizia Torres, to reappear on June 22.
