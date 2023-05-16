Person trapped in Dunnstown crash

The Air Ambulance has been called to a single-vehicle crash in Dunnstown.
Emergency services were called to Ti Tree Road near Inglenook Dairy about 3.45pm on Tuesday afternoon. The Courier understands the vehicle involved collided with a pole.
"Paramedics were called to an accident in Dunnstown at around 3:45pm," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"One man is being treated. Air ambulance has been dispatched."
The man's condition is not known at this stage and there is no information on how the crash occurred.
MORE TO COME.
