It has been almost three years since funding was committed to improve a dangerous section of the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek, but the project's future remains up in the air.
In July 2020, the state and federal government committed $5 million to "fast track" an upgrade of the Ballarat-bound lanes.
At the start of 2022, it was revealed the project cost had jumped to $13.5 million, $10.8m of this from the federal government.
On May 1, 2023, Infrastructure minister Catherine King announced a 90-day review of all projects currently on the table.
Ms King told the media the infrastructure investment pipeline was not sustainable and the review would be used to ensure all projects could be completed.
She said Labor election promises and projects already under construction would not be included in the review and said there was no "hit list" of projects.
Construction on the freeway at Pykes Creek is scheduled to start in the middle of 2023 but state government designs are yet to be revealed.
Senator and opposition infrastructure spokesperson Bridget McKenzie said Ms King's announcement and the lack of a project review list has caused confusion and uncertainty, especially for projects along the Western Freeway, including at Pykes Creek.
"It's a bit cute to be saying that you want to review all the coalition's infrastructure projects but you're not willing to submit your own commitments to the same process," Ms McKenzie said.
"We'd be calling on Catherine King to guarantee that regional Victoria won't pay the price for critical infrastructure projects."
The Ballarat-bound lanes were the scene of a 2016 crash that killed Ballan man Nik Barbara.
RACV data collected between 2014 and 2018 indicates two fatalities and a number of serious crashes in the area.
In January the state government confirmed design work was ongoing to see what solution would be needed "within the scope of the budget".
Liberal senator Sarah Henderson said delivering improved safety measures was important for both Ballarat residents and Western Freeway commuters.
"It's a very dangerous section of road, lives have been lost," she said.
"After doing a lot of hard work and all of the due diligence, this is a critical project for the safety of the people using the road."
Ms McKenzie said these types of projects were about more than politicians in Canberra fighting.
"These projects matter, these projects keep you safe - they're important not just to our economy, but to your daily life."
Ms King is overseas, but a spokeswoman from her office said the review would highlight the nationally significant projects that will be deliverable.
"The Minister has been clear from the outset about the intention and the parameters of the review."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
