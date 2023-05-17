St Patrick's College and Ballarat Centre for Music and Arts (BCMA) will collaborate for the first time to deliver the comedy musical Spamalot, based on the classic comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Director Monique Allen said it was nice to go back to something more "lighthearted" this year for St Pat's students after the school's last production of 12 Angry Men in 2022.
"Even if you're not familiar with Monty Python, I think the story of King Arthur traipsing around looking for the Holy Grail with his band of knights is one that people are pretty familiar with," she said.
"But even still, the silliness of production, I think caters for all ages and the jokes will definitely have people laughing, even if they don't have that context."
The cast of 22 and crew of six are made up of St Pat's students and others at BCMA, including pupils from Loreto College, Damascus College, and Ballarat High School, and staff from both organisations.
St Patrick's College year 12 and musical lead James Halsall said all involved were "super keen" to take the stage next week.
"It's been a really positive production, the past couple of years and been held back by the pandemic so everyone's really motivated and energetic during rehearsals, which is fantastic,' he said.
"Everyone brings such a positive energy and we've all just been helping each other out, laughing at the jokes and giving each other so much support which is fantastic.
"I think we're just looking to get a bit of a laugh out of the audience."
Spamalot will run at BCMA on Wednesday May 24, Thursday May 25 and Friday May 26 at 7.30pm. It will also show on Saturday 27 May at 1pm.
