Don't be surprised if every one of Morgan and Montanna Maud's prep pupils grow up to be a firefighter.
The Central Victorian teacher - and teachers' aid - are examples of what the firies of the future could look like.
"We absolutely have some future firefighters in our classroom," Morgan said.
"The kids just idolise firefighters. When they found out that's what we do, it just gave them a sense of: 'Hey, I can do this'. It gives them ambition."
The sisters - who are six years apart in age - both work in the same country Victorian classroom and joined the Mosquito Creek fire brigade just before the pandemic.
On Monday they were training at Ballan, where the CFA launched its National Volunteer Week recruitment campaign at the Victorian Emergency Management Training Centre.
West Region deputy chief Brett Boatman said the CFA had 52,000 volunteers - including more than 20,000 operational firefighters - across 1200 brigades.
"We're putting a call-out to people - particularly those who may have availability as daytime responders - or people who want to join a brigade, but not necessarily go to fires," the Ballarat-based chief said.
"We have a whole range of activities and roles you can play - for example, fundraising, community education and helping with logistics."
Mr Boatman said people with medical issues were also welcome and roles could be tailored to suit their fitness.
So how did the Mauds get involved?
"We had family and neighbours who were in brigades - and we just saw a love for it from there. They sparked our interest by saying: 'Hey, come down to the station and have a look'," Morgan said.
"And we basically never left.
"We've made lifelong connections through training we've done."
Montanna said they had grown up in a culture of volunteering.
"Our parents have always encouraged it, so it was just natural that when we moved to the area, we joined the fire brigade to get to know people," she said.
"It's been the best experience.
"I was saying to Morgan a few days ago that you get a family when you join the CFA.
"These people would do anything for you - on and off the fire ground."
In the two years since the siblings signed up, they had learnt about effective teamwork, leadership and dealing with different kinds of people.
"There are a lot of benefits - not just being a firefighter - but there's a lot of personal development," Morgan said.
"They're also skills that we pass down to the kids we work with at school.
"It's about being a good role model.
"In fact I feel we have an even bigger role at school than we have at the CFA because the message is really important for young people. It's leading by example."
The sisters said they sometimes had to explain why they were a little tired.
"The other night I had to go out to a car fire. The kids were asking about it. It's good exposure for them, as they find out what happens.
"They also see that normal people give up their time to help their community which I think is a really important message."
The women also had a role in educating students about safety and how to make an emergency call.
"We take our kits to school and show the kids why we wear what we do.
"We're educating in a different way."
Morgan said her pager sometimes went off in class.
"The kids get really excited. The next day they want to know what happened," she said.
"The kids are all around five, so they're inquisitive and they're interested in everything we do."
Montanna said as a child, she was afraid of people in uniform - including firefighters and police.
"It's good for the kids to know that we're OK. We're there to help. We're not scary.
"I think that has comforted them."
People interested in the 'Give Us a Hand' campaign can register their interest and check any waiting lists at nearby brigades at cfa.vic.gov.au
And the Mauds' message to other young women?
"Just give it a go. With a bit of courage and bravery you'll never look back," Montanna said.
"We haven't.
"The opportunities are incredible. It's so worth it."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
