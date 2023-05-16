Hepburn Shire councillors are expected to give the go ahead for a cat curfew to be implemented by the middle of the year.
The shire adopted its Domestic Animal Management Plan at the end of last year during the October meeting.
At the meeting, councillors agreed to implement a cat curfew policy by July 2023.
At their May meeting, it is anticipated councillors will give the go ahead for the dawn to dusk policy, which would come into effect from July 1.
This curfew will cover the whole shire and states cats should be confined to their owner's property between sunset and sunrise.
The Hepburn Shire is one of the last shires in the Ballarat region to implement this type of policy.
The City of Ballarat implemented a night time curfew in 2009 and recently the Pyrenees and Moorabool shires did the same.
In January of this year, animal activists in the region raised the alarm bells amid soaring wildlife deaths.
Since 2018, Wildlife Victoria revealed the number of cat and dog attacks on wildlife in the region had risen by more than 300 per cent with the amount of calls reporting incidences jumping from just 22 in 2018 to 90 in 2022.
In the Hepburn council agenda documents, officers said they are "committed to taking a strong stance on cat regulation and the protection of animal welfare and our environment".
Work is expected to continue as the council now looks to developing a 24 hour cat containment policy by 2025.
Ballarat and District Greendale Animal Rescue president Jessica Robertson has called for more stringent 24-hour curfews in councils like Ballarat. She encouraged concerned residents to write to their councils.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
