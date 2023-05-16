The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Hepburn Shire to implement cat curfew by July 2023

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hepburn Shire councillors are expected to give the go ahead for a cat curfew to be implemented by the middle of the year. File picture.
Hepburn Shire councillors are expected to give the go ahead for a cat curfew to be implemented by the middle of the year. File picture.

Hepburn Shire councillors are expected to give the go ahead for a cat curfew to be implemented by the middle of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.