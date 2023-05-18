The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Three generations of Holmes family volunteer at Sovereign Hill

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sovereign Hill volunteers Kirralee Holmes with her mum Gail Holmes and daughters Abigail, age six, and Natalie, age three, on Main Street. Picture by Melanie Whelan
Sovereign Hill volunteers Kirralee Holmes with her mum Gail Holmes and daughters Abigail, age six, and Natalie, age three, on Main Street. Picture by Melanie Whelan

When swimming and gym lessons were finishing for the summer, Kirralee Holmes was drawn to the idea of sitting in a cottage rocking a sleeping baby in her arms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.