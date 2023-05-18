When swimming and gym lessons were finishing for the summer, Kirralee Holmes was drawn to the idea of sitting in a cottage rocking a sleeping baby in her arms.
Abigail, now age six, and younger sister Natalie, three have become part of Sovereign Hill since, spending time with their mother and grandmother Gail Holmes in adding to Ballarat's goldrush recreations.
No matter how busy life gets for Kirralee, a teacher, and her family with activities and classes, they still enjoy volunteering in the outdoor museum at least once a month.
Kirralee is sharing her story to encourage others this National Volunteer Week to consider ways they could get involved in the community.
She said Sovereign Hill had meant so much to her when she moved to Ballarat with a young baby in 2017 and becoming part of the museum's story was a way Kirralee felt she could give back.
"We're a tight-knit but very welcoming and inclusive group," Kirralee said.
READ MORE:
You can usually find Kirralee and her family volunteering on Speedwell Street, which is where families would have been based in our goldfields. Children could not go down to the diggings but they play in the street with stilts or on their rocking horse.
Kirralee said women and children had their place on the goldfields that they aimed to keep and it reminded them how lucky the opportunities were for modern families.
Abigail and Natalie love playing with other volunteer children and often invite visiting young ones to join in their games. They also take part in the children's choir with a singing instructor, usually near the post office, and enjoy practising their singing at home.
"I like seeing other people having fun," Abigail said.
"Sometimes people ask us if they can have a photo. I have done more than 100 photos...When they ask us where is the TV, I say 'what is a TV?'."
Abigail did not mind dressing up. She said her costume looked a little like the Red Coats in design and colour.
Natalie's favourite part of Sovereign Hill are the horses.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sovereign Hill has been working to change its volunteer structure, shaking up traditional roles, to allow for greater flexibility about busy lives.
Leading volunteer advocacy bodies The Ballarat Foundation and Volunteering Victoria this week called for greater investment and access to volunteering to better suit community needs.
Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive officer Katrina Nitschke, who is also chief museums officer, said the museum had looked for more events-based roles, such as the extra 21 people who were in training just for Winter Wonderlights.
The museum had also looked at roles to work around school holidays or in school terms and new ways of doing roles based on the skills potential volunteers could bring to the museum.
"Volunteers are a vital part of Sovereign Hill and always have been," Ms Nitschke said.
"We have an extraordinary living history museum that was created by volunteers, brought to life by volunteers and has a volunteer board...Volunteers are at the heart of what we do but we're also looking at changing how people can volunteer and ways they can volunteer."
The Australian Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades has also opened new volunteering opportunities with more people able to offer their historic skills and trades, on and off-site, and adding to a strong fleet of research volunteers from the now-defunct Gold Museum. This could be from cheese and butter-makers to milliners.
For Kirralee, joining Sovereign Hill had been similar to her mum Gail, who retired to Ballarat from the Wimmera in 2014 and wanted to meet new people.
While Kirralee was drawn to Sovereign Hill in the summer, the museum's Winter Wonderlights had Gail sold on the idea of volunteering on-site.
Gail, a former primary school teacher, had missed working with children and jumped at the chance to volunteer in Sovereign Hill's schools with the costume department.
"I knew nobody in Ballarat and didn't know what to do in retirement," she said.
"It's lovely here that people are keen to engage and ask things about [the goldfields].
"Everyone here is having fun and you learn, too, because when someone asks us a question, it makes you want to know the answers."
Sovereign Hill provides volunteers with Big Picture training from an historian to keep fostering knowledge within the museum.
There are also plenty of volunteers who loved to share their goldrush stories, knowledge and skills with other volunteers while at the same time, they were hungry to keep learning more themselves.
Gail has big plans to one day teach her granddaughters how to sew needlepoint on the goldfields.
"That's one lovely thing (about) working in a costume school," she said.
"People remember doing things from when they were at school and like to help others learn."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.