The creatives behind a new art exhibition aren't your traditional artists, but they deeply understand the importance of encouraging and exploring creativity and creative thinking.
The artists exhibiting are all early education and primary teaching students from ACU Ballarat who have completed a unit on arts in the classroom.
Dr Gillian Schroeter has led students through 12 weeks of various arts including visual arts, drama, dance, technology and more.
"Now in the Australian curriculum all teachers in primary and early childhood need to be able to teach using the five different arts and we need our students to ensure they feel confident as artists so they can nurture next generation of artists," Dr Schroeter said.
"That's why we do this exhibition. A lot of our students are coming to university to become educators, teachers, and a lot don't feel like they are artists."
Dr Schroeter said it was important, particularly in early childhood and primary classes, to understand that the arts are a child's first language.
"Up until grade two they are not writing overly coherently and they are still learning to read but they can read a picture, they can sing songs, they can act out scenarios. If you look at a child learning to read, they look at pictures and make up a story.
"Their language is in the arts so it's important in these early years to ensure our children learn a really wide vocabulary of their own and ways of being, ways of thinking. The arts allow children to be able to express themselves where they can't express perhaps in words."
It is also important in building creativity and creative thinking skills needed for next-generation jobs.
"We need people who can think, people who can be creative. We are not producing human beings to work on factory line, we need people to solve problems, come up with solutions and to do that we need people who can think creatively and think outside that box and that's what arts do."
Various artists work with the aspiring teachers, explaining their practice and their experience of art in education.
"We find out from all the different artists how important arts was to them in education. For some of them it was their saving grace in education and the reason why they remained in education. We've had others say if they were not in the arts now, they don't know where they would be."
The exhibition includes finished works, workshop pieces and some of the processes involved in creating the artworks which range from photography, sculpture and painting to videos, dance, drama and other technology-based arts.
.Dr Schroeter said the unit also helped build the students' own creativity in their future classrooms.
"They want to be teachers, they are going to go on to be educators, some are very creative and think outside the box when it comes to how to run a class," she said.
Student Ella Taylor is one of those students and is also helping curate the exhibition.
"Over the course of 12 weeks we spend two to three weeks on each subject and through our face to face tutorials ... we go through different lesson planning activities we can use and demonstrate with our future kids and how to implement those in our classrooms," she said.
"It's a really great idea because we have not only one mind but 20+ minds with the same goal and passion for teaching kids bringing all those ideas together in one spot to help flesh out really creative lessons."
Ms Taylor admitted it was tough for her and many of her peers getting back to the basics of creating art.
"None of us are real artists so the art work we have done is very raw ... but it exposes the diversity within the classroom that we will reflect to our students ... that no matter what the subject is everyone has different views and we have to be mindful and respectful of everyone."
The exhibition is open to the public on May 22 from 6.30pm to 8pm in ACU Ballarat's Catherine of Siena centre.
