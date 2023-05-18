Myrniong trotter Just Believe is on his way to Sweden to take on the world's best.
Just Believe has been invited to contest Europe's biggest and one of the world's most famous trotting feature races - the Elitloppet.
He flew out of Australia on Tuesday night to prepare for the heats on Friday, May 26, and hopefully an appearance in the final on Sunday, May 28.
The trip is taking 60 hours to complete.
Just Believe is trained by Jess Tubbs and will be driven by her husband Greg Sugars, who has guided Just Believe through a stunning rise to the top of Australian trotting ranks since mid-last year.
It is the biggest challenge of the careers of Tubbs and Sugars.
Sugars told Harness Racing Victoria before leaving with Just Believe that the seven-year-old was a complete package as a racehorse.
"He's such a versatile, resilient, competitive horse.
"He has all the right attributes that make him a champion."
Sugars said Just Believe did not have one facet that made him so good.
"He doesn't do anything outstanding, he does multiple things very, very well. Put that all together and it makes a terrific racehorse. He tries his heart out every time."
Sugars says he expects to be nervous once on the track at Solvalla in Sweden.
"This is going to be something else. Something special."
As well as being based at Myrniong, Just Believe was bred by Yabby Dam Farms at Cardigan.
He is still owned by Yabby Dam Farms principal Pat Driscoll, but has been leased out throughout his racing career.
The gelding has won 18 of 57 starts for almost $670,000 in earnings.
He finished third in the 2021 Inter Dominion Trotting Championship final when prepared by Michael Hughes, but it was not until after joining the Tubbs stable mid-way through last year that he started to make the harness racing world sit up and take notice.
Since then he has won 10 of 16 starts and never finished out of the top three.
His victories include the group 1 2022 Inter Dominion final and group 1 2023 Great Southern Star final.
He has not raced since early March.
Just Believe will be only the third Australian-trained runner to tackle the Elitloppet.
Tubbs is relatively new to training ranks, having taken it up in 2017-18, but has quickly established herself as one of Victoria's best.
A daughter of the late Alan Tubbs, who was a highly respected trainer, she has had more than 300 winners, including 100 in two seasons and 11 group 1s.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.