GROUP 2 Moonee Valley Vase winner Berkeley Square is likely to be aimed at the spring racing carnival having missed the autumn with injury.
The three-year-old gelding, trained by Dan O'Sullivan at Miners Rest, has not raced since he was an unlucky sixth in the Victorian Derby on October 29.
Berkeley Square has been battling a pedal bone infection, however that has since healed up with the horse now being aimed firmly at major events in spring including the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate.
With four wins and a second from his seven starts, Berkeley Square launched onto the racing scene last year and ran as favourite for the Derby, finishing an unlucky sixth.
O'Sullivan said the horse was back in full training and would now be aimed at major spring events.
"The injury has all healed up, it required three months of rest but that'a all good now," he said.
"He did a month's work in March, had April off, started back into work about three weeks ago, he's right into his work now and is looking good."
O'Sullivan said Berkeley Square would have a run before he tackled the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes, one of the key Cups lead-in events.
"He'll run before the Turnbull but that will be the first big Group 1 event we'll aim for," he said.
"After that we'll line it up after that and the ambition would be the Caulfield Cup or Cox Plate, we'll see how he's travelling, there's no harm in thinking big, but we know you can never go too soon."
Meanwhile, the Robert Hickmott trained stayers King of Leogrance and Schabau have been on rehabilitation programs for the past seven weeks following suspensory injuries but are back under saddle with hopes to return in spring.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
