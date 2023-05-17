The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Berkeley Square back in work after injury ruined autumn carnival

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berkeley Square is being aimed at spring riches having missed autumn with injury. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Berkeley Square is being aimed at spring riches having missed autumn with injury. Picture by Lachlan Bence

GROUP 2 Moonee Valley Vase winner Berkeley Square is likely to be aimed at the spring racing carnival having missed the autumn with injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.