Hepburn coach Mitch Banner marvels at the longevity of his veteran teammate Andy McKay.
McKay produced another best-on-ground performance, kicking eight goals in the Burras; 65-point win over Learmonth on Saturday to earn maximum votes in The Courier CHFL player of the year award.
Banner said McKay just kept on keeping on.
"He doesn't seem to age. He's so impressive.
"It's unreal watching him play. He's crazy to watch.
"Having him in the side is a pleasure, a real luxury - one I hope we have for a long time to come," Banner said.
A CHFL best and fairest and multiple premiership player, McKay is second to Skipton's Sam Willian in the player of the year award.
Willian also polled 10 votes to be four clear.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.