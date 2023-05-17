The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL best and fairests in eye-catching form | R4 plater of year voting

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 18 2023 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carngham-Linton on-baller Dean O'Brien sits third in The Courier CHFL player of the year award. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Carngham-Linton on-baller Dean O'Brien sits third in The Courier CHFL player of the year award. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner marvels at the longevity of his veteran teammate Andy McKay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.