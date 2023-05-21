A drug-addicted man who threw a stolen wheelchair at patients in the Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency room disturbing staff and patients, has faced court.
Tim McGregor, 38, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with burglary and theft among other charges and has pleaded guilty to the offences.
The court was told McGregor, from Bacchus Marsh, was seen on CCTV at the Base Hospital in March 2023 throwing a stolen wheelchair, affecting staff and patients.
Police were called, and McGregor refused to empty his pockets when a search was requested.
He was taken to the Ballarat police station, where he urinated in the cells.
The court was also told McGregor broke into a Bacchus Marsh house in April 2021, where he smashed a window with a golf club and stole a Playstation and telescope.
He was found by police lying on the road, where a search revealed a bag of cannabis in his pocket.
At the time, he told police "his insides hurt, he couldn't breathe and was in need of help".
After his arrest, he was taken to a hospital in Melbourne, but when he was refused a cigarette, he spat on the officers and was heavily sedated.
McGregor's defense lawyer described a challenging upbringing, including an acquired brain injury from when a brick was thrown at his face when he was a teenager, causing ongoing health issues.
He said McGregor had been "on and off the needles" for some years, using methamphetamine and heroin, and had experienced homelessness and difficulty engaging in community corrections programs previously.
Magistrate Ron Saines said there were concerns about sending McGregor to jail, and ordered a new corrections assessment.
He added "smashing into property with golf club, thefts, in combination with other offences" means the greater issue McGregor faces is a straight sentence of further corrections order.
The case will return to court on May 25 for McGregor's sentencing.
