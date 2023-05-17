Nearly 800 riders will battle the rugged back roads of Creswick and Clunes for the third annual Dirty Pig and Whistle.
The newly redeveloped Hammon Park will stage the start and finish of the gravel rides, which range from 40 to 120 kms in length, as well as hosting cyclo-cross races over the weekend.
Event director Michael Hands said he was looking forward to christening the new 2026 Commonwealth Games facility.
"We did a walk around with council just as they were finishing it (Hammon Park) off, and it looks great, I think it's going to be a wonderful facility for the town," he said.
Hands said the event, which began in 2021, has been growing in popularity since it started.
There are a number of factors behind the race's success according to its director, one being the location which is popular for both riding and visiting as a tourist.
"Ballarat, right through Creswick and Clunes is a bit of an undiscovered gem for gravel cycling in particular, so I think people are discovering it's a great area to ride with quite diverse terrain," Hands said.
"(The course has) a bit of everything, it's got classic Australian farming countryside, it's got native forest, it's got the pine and the oak forests, and it's got two lovely gold rush towns."
The event has also been helped by the surging popularity in gravel cycling, which in 2022, saw the first UCI Gravel World Championships take place in Italy.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
According to Hands, the gravel movement is taking off because it's fun, allows people to explore new areas and is safer than other races as it does not take place on busy roads like some events.
"It's a lot of fun, you can go on a lot more unusual roads and explore, having some fat tyres on your road bike allows you to explore a whole lot more," he said.
The Dirty Pig and Whistle Cyclo-cross races will take place on May 20 and the gravel rides on May 21, the event will be raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Australia.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.