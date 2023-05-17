The Courier
The Dirty Pig and Whistle is returning for 2023 event

By Bryan Hoadley
May 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Former professional cyclist Mitch Docker leads a group of riders at the 2022 Dirty Pig and Whistle. Picture by Spurlo Style and Dirty Pig and Whistle
Nearly 800 riders will battle the rugged back roads of Creswick and Clunes for the third annual Dirty Pig and Whistle.

