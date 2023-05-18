The Courier
Ballarat Rovers host round two of the Western Region Motocross

May 18 2023 - 11:00am
Young spectators watch on as motocross riders tackle the Monza Park terrain. Picture supplied

Ballarat Rovers Motorcycle Club is gearing up for their biggest event of the year, as they welcome over 350 riders to Mt Helen's Monza Park for round two of the Western Region Motocross.

