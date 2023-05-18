Ballarat Rovers Motorcycle Club is gearing up for their biggest event of the year, as they welcome over 350 riders to Mt Helen's Monza Park for round two of the Western Region Motocross.
The event will have a strong contingent of about 30 Ballarat riders, and will welcome the rest of the competitors from around the state.
Club president Sue Freeman said it was 'huge' for the club to welcome so many riders to Monza Park.
The motorcyclists will tackle a number of jumps and 'rollovers', which are a series of speed bumps, across three rounds that run for approximately 20 minutes each.
Freeman said there were several Ballarat riders to keep an eye on over the weekend, in particular professional rider Emma Milesevic who represents Honda Racing Australia, and junior rider Oskar Kimber who just achieved his first A-grade podium finish.
According to Freeman, the club is surging in popularity after facing difficulties during the pandemic.
"For that whole two years we did absolutely nothing and of course memberships from all clubs sort of declined," she said.
"Slowly but surely, everything's sort of starting to come back, we've got a fantastic crew out at Monza Park at the moment, so we're pretty lucky."
After the challenging period, the club is thriving with large junior numbers, and is seeing up to 60 to 70 riders per practice day.
Freeman said people who were interested in exploring motocross should come to the club's 'come and try day' on June 17, which will give riders with no experience a chance to explore the sport.
