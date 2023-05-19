Catch all the action from Skipton's 12-point win over Dunnstown at Skipton in round five of the CHFL on Saturday, May 20 in a video replay of the clash.
See three of the season's best goals as Skipton firstly fought back from a deficit and then resisted a late challenge by the Towners.
The Courier's David Brehaut brings you the action in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment.
WATCH THE LIVE STREAM BELOW:
