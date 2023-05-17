Drivers should expect night roadworks near Miners Rest next week, and plan ahead for some big disruptions near the Western Freeway as roundabout works continue.
According to the Department of Transport and Planning, Howe Street - the Ballarat-Maryborough Road - will be closed from 7pm to 5am from Sunday May 21 to June 2, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.
The Melbourne-bound exit and entry ramps at the Western Freeway will also be closed during these times, the department states.
Signed detours along Ring Road, Gillies Road, Kennedys Road, the Midland and Sunraysia highways, and Miners Rest Road will be in place.
The department states the works are to finish the new roundabout's centre island - the roundabout itself will be open to traffic from Friday, May 19 outside of the nightly closures, but speed restrictions will remain.
"These works are weather-dependent so dates and times may change," the department states.
"Should nightworks be unable to proceed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, they will be scheduled on the next available work night. Changes to the schedule will be updated on the message boards at each end of the work site."
The roundabout upgrade works, to create a safer interchange with the freeway, began in January and are expected to be fully finished by October.
