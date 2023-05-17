The Courier
Miners Rest roundabout: Night works ahead

By Alex Ford
Updated May 17 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
The intersection in December. File photo
Drivers should expect night roadworks near Miners Rest next week, and plan ahead for some big disruptions near the Western Freeway as roundabout works continue.

