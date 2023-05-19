IF height, or lack there of, was a concern in a loss to Knox, let us hope the Miners have a few new tricks in their bag against another big combination in Waverley at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night.
Waverley is stacked with big players. Dillon Stith (201cm), Tristan Forsyth (209cm) and Dexter Kernich-Drew (198cm) are just three of the big players that the Miners will have to deal with.
Stith is coming off an 18 points, 13 rebounds game, Forsyth 15 and 13 and Kernich-Drew 21 and eight. All three were all stars in the six-point win over Mount Gambier last round.
But despite the obvious height and ability in the Falcons side, it's a team that has not quite clicked into gear yet with a 4-5 record on the season.
Certainly though, they loom as a huge danger to the Miners who were found wanting in the second half last week against Knox when big man Wayne Stewart Junior took over the contest with 34 points and 13 rebounds.
The Miners have the outside game to trouble Waverley, but the inside game will need to be elite to get the job done.
A win in the rebounds should give the Miners a win, but if they go down in this vital stat, they'll need to get the job done in other ways.
The return of Jake Lloyd from illness and the likely return of Max Cody after a hamstring injury should give them some more play-making spark.
IN THE NEWS:
Let's hope shooter Jack Davidson is okay as well, although he has remained a touch-and-go proposition the past few weeks. Cody's return will help offset the squad if Davidson remains on the sidelines. He will free up the youngsters Ned Renfree and Zac Dunmore to go about their shooting games.
The youngsters combined for 35 points last week. In all, 29 of those came in the dominant first half, but like the rest of the team, when Knox's defensive game got back to its best, the Miners fell short.
The bench was the issue last round, zero points and just two rebounds from the bench players left too much to do for too few.
Remarkably, this week's game hits the half-way point of the season. All season long the Miners have been ahead of the wins and losses ledger. They need another win here to remain that way.
After three losses on the trot, a victory here is vital for the confidence of the group. If the home side can tough this one out, it will help set them up to launch into the second half of the season.
Saturday's women's match at Selkirk Stadium starts at 5.30pm with the men from 7.30pm.
