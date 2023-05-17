The Courier
IDAHOBIT 2023: Celebrations, reflections amid emerging disruptors

Melanie Whelan
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
City of Ballarat councillors Daniel Moloney, mayor Des Hudson, Belinda Coates and deputy mayor Amy Johnson with guest speaker Katherine Cape raise the IDAHOBIT flag outside Ballarat Town Hall on Wednesday. Picture by Adam Trafford
KATHERINE Cape says as much as there is cause for celebration for greater inclusion, anyone from the LGBTIQA+ community knows discrimination is not a thing of the past.

Journalist

Local News

