KATHERINE Cape says as much as there is cause for celebration for greater inclusion, anyone from the LGBTIQA+ community knows discrimination is not a thing of the past.
Ms Cape has shared her story of "coming out" as a university student in the United Kingdom in the 1970s and the "petrifying" fear of being found out when joining the workforce as a nurse and midwife.
She told of targeted hate crimes on the community before moving to Australia in the 1980s when homosexuality was still illegal in three states and the armed forces.
Ms Cape has been concerned with the public groundswell of transphobic people in eastern Melbourne while at the same time acknowledging how far society - and Ballarat in particular - had done much work towards equality.
She has experienced plenty of the good too.
Ms Cape and wife Catriona Good were among the first same-sex couples to wed under Australian law. They were married in the British Consulate in November 2017, a month before the Marriage Amendment Bill was passed to formally recognise their union.
This International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (better known as IDAHOBIT), Ms Cape is calling for Ballarat people to celebrate and pause to reflect on the good that has been achieved.
Commemorations, led by an IDAHOBIT flag raising outside town hall, came a day before all Victorian councils will meet in an online forum for stronger guidance on handling disruptive factions targeting local government processes.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the chamber, and other council spaces, needed to be a respectful place for all people and this included question time.
"In Australia, it is a privilege for the right to protest but it needs to be respectful in a way that doesn't infringe on the rights of others," Cr Hudson said.
"...That type of behaviour should not be tolerated."
Unfortunately we will always get members of the community that flourish on hate rather than on love and get fixed on to causes.- Katherine Cape
Ms Cape, who now works in private consultancy, warned young people experienced much higher levels of discrimination and did not always have the same protections as adults, even sometimes in the school yard.
City of Ballarat commemorated and celebrated older members of Ballarat's LGBTIQA+ community this IDAHOBIT, making note of the challenges they have and continued to face.
IDAHOBIT was to mark the decision in 1990 to remove homosexuality from World Health Organisation's international diseases classification. The day has evolved into raising awareness of violence, discrimination and repression the LGBTIQA+ community experiences worldwide.
Ms Cape said much had changed in the past three decades. She highlighted the excitement when the first positive representations of a same-sex couple was made in mainstream films and television shows.
"The level of recognition and the sense of being accepted as part of the community and having your relationship the same status as heterosexual couples are significant differences for the LGBTIQA+ community," Ms Cape said.
"There have been rolling changes in the past 30 years.
"...Unfortunately we will always get members of the community that flourish on hate rather than on love and get fixed on to causes. That's really happening with transphobia now."
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.