Ballarat tourism providers are clinging to hopes of a much-needed boost despite an "unbelievable" state government decision that threatens to derail a huge weekend of events.
A V/Line maintenance blitz could spell travel chaos for thousands of visitors attending a sell-out AFL match at Mars Stadium and revamped City of Ballarat Heritage Festival this Saturday and Sunday, with no direct rail services running from Melbourne.
Buses will replace all trains between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat until Sunday June 4, and a free shuttle service will operate between Ballarat Station and Mars Stadium from 11.30am on Saturday for the Western Bulldogs vs Adelaide Crows clash.
Retail and hospitality operators had been anticipating some of their busiest trading days in years, with more than 10,000 people expected at the footy match alone.
But the travel disruption has tempered excitement, with concerns the inconvenience of driving and finding a car park or a protracted public transport trip with multiple changes could affect attendance.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett told The Courier the timing of the train cancellations was "just unbelievable" and questioned what consultation was behind the decision.
Ms Gillett said Ballarat businesses, especially in the hospitality space, were "doing it incredibly tough right now" and it was "really disappointing to see trains cancelled on a weekend when we're expecting lots of visitors".
"Costs are through the roof and spend is way down ... and [tourism operators] had a hard few years so we don't want to do anything at any stage that makes it harder for them," she said.
"We need tourism, we need visitors, and we need ease of getting here."
Ballarat Public Transport Users Association spokesperson Ben Lever said disruptions needed to be well-managed, with special consideration around large-scale events.
Mr Lever added that with limited car parking at Mars Stadium, it would "make a lot of sense" to provide a direct public transport option for Melbourne footy fans to have a "comfortable, one-seat journey".
"Historically, they would run footy trains to serve games at the MCG, so it's a similar concept - it should be done in these kinds of situations," he said.
A spokesperson for the Western Bulldogs told The Courier the club was informing its members and fans of potential transport issues via its website and social media channels in the lead-up to the round 10 game, which starts at 2.10pm.
The City of Ballarat is encouraging attendees of the match to use the shuttle bus or car parking spaces at C.E. Brown Reserve and surrounding ovals, or on Howitt Street, Norman Street, and Creswick Road.
A Park and Ride service that has previously operated during some AFL matches in Ballarat will not be available.
Mayor Des Hudson encouraged visitors to allow extra time for travel over the weekend.
"We are ready to embrace a busy weekend in Ballarat as the city comes to life with both the Ballarat Heritage Festival and the AFL match," Cr Hudson said.
"There is going to be so much to experience in Ballarat, so please do be patient and embrace what will be a fantastic weekend that will bring significant economic and social benefit to the city."
A V/Line spokesperson confirmed eight extra coaches would run between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat prior to Saturday afternoon's game, with 11 extra coaches running after the game.
Trains will continue to run between Southern Cross and Bacchus Marsh throughout the maintenance works.
A new train signalling system will be commissioned around Ballarat Station to help improve the reliability of services as part of the $26.6 million works, which started on May 17.
Tracks, sleepers and drainage pipes will be replaced in Ballarat and Ballarat East, and other "critical" works will be delivered on the Ararat and Maryborough lines.
"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding as we carry out critical maintenance works to improve safety and reliability of services for passengers on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines," the spokesperson said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.