The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne to Ballarat V/Line trains cancelled ahead of Western Bulldogs Adelaide Crows AFL match, Heritage Festival

KG
By Kirra Grimes
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lydiard Street level crossing is closed once again as V/Line conducts its annual maintenance blitz.
The Lydiard Street level crossing is closed once again as V/Line conducts its annual maintenance blitz.

Ballarat tourism providers are clinging to hopes of a much-needed boost despite an "unbelievable" state government decision that threatens to derail a huge weekend of events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.