It's always one of the biggest weeks of the year - thousands will flock to Ballarat for events large and small at the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
From old favourites like the famous Tweed Ride around Lake Wendouree and talks about all sorts of history, to newer events like the Neon Tram and Sovereign Hill's Harvest Weekend, there really is something for everyone.
Below, check out all the details.
Ballarat Antique Fair - May 19, 20, 21, Civic Hall
Into old stuff? You'll find more than a few surprises at one of Ballarat's biggest antique shows for the year, with 26 dealers inside Civic Hall - tickets $10-$15.
Slygrog Speakeasy - May 19, mystery location
Dress up in your Gatsby-esque finest and find the secret speakeasy, with a live swing band and locally-made booze. Tickets $99.
Bulldogs Heroes - May 19, Hop Temple (free event)
Easton Wood, Clay Smith, and Josh Carter in conversation over a pint - heaven for Dogs fans ahead of the sold-out match at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Tweed Ride - May 20, Pipers By The Lake
Starting at 10am, join hundreds of riders in their finest tweed gear for a joyride around the lake. BYO sense of adventure, tweed outfit, and bike (Penny Farthings encouraged) - tickets $10.
Ballarat On Film - May 20
Join photographer Jacqueline Matisse on a walk across Ballarat, exploring through the lens of a 35mm camera. Tickets $167-$227.
Inner Poet Discovery Walk - May 20 and 24
Join award-winning poet Megan J Riedl to explore lesser-known corners of the city on an inspiring creative writing tour - tickets $70.
7th Annual Victorian Pinup Pageant - May 20, Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute
This one's a must - check out the costumes, the performances, and especially the Psychobilly entrants - free entry with $5 VIP front row tickets.
The Real Builders of Ballarat: A Masonic Tour of Ballarat's CBD - May 20, Ballarat train station (free event)
Have you seen all the Masonic clues across Ballarat? Join a tour to learn more about the Worshipful Brothers and their impact on the city.
Tales and Ales - May 20, Aunty Jacks
A five-course degustation with matched beers brewed in Ballarat? Hard to say no. Tickets $95.
Revue De'Ballarat - May 20, Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute
One for the grown-ups, a special burlesque variety show presented by the Australian Pinup Paegant. Tickets $45-$50.
St Peters tours - May 20 and 27, St Peters Anglican Church, Sturt Street (free event)
View the beautiful architecture, gardens, stained glass, and magnificent church organ at one of Ballarat's oldest churches.
Whisky on the Goldfields - May 20, Victorian Railways Institute Hall
A special performance show exploring whisky's role on the goldfields - with tasting, of course. Tickets $55.
Ballarat Tramway Museum's Neon Tram - May 20 - 27, Lake Wendouree
It's a tram, it's lit-up, and you can ride it, thanks to the tireless volunteers at the Ballarat Tramway Museum.
Lost in 16mm - May 20-21, Trades Hall
From the collection of television host and reporter Peter Gamble, view rare footage of Ballarat from decades ago, fully restored. Tickets $10.
Oasis In The Desert Festival - May 20 - 21, Barkly Square (free event)
Celebrating the many cultures that make up Ballarat, with a spectacular flower show and fireworks, check out all the action at Barkly Square.
Minerva's Secrets - May 20 and 21, Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute
Night tours of one of Ballarat's finest old buildings, with plenty of secrets to uncover. Tickets $27.50
Vintage car show - May 21, Lydiard Street (free event)
The Ballarat Classic and Vintage Car Club always puts on a sparkling show - check out the gleaming vehicles from days gone by along Lydiard Street.
The Ballarat Courier Collection - May 21, Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute
Hey, that's us! Check out pages of Ballarat's longest-running newspaper, The Courier, in the Mechanics' Institute's plush library - who knows what surprises you'll find, maybe even a journo or two. Tickets $15-$20.
A Shared Alchemy - May 21, The Shared Table
Join The Shared Table and the 18th Amendment for fine dining complemented by the finest of gins. Tickets $185
Spielvogel Oration - May 23, Barkly Square Lecture Theatre
Ballarat photo historian Kevin Williams presents a series of photos from the Ballarat Historical Society, exploring curious details as part of the society's major annual lecture. Tickets $5, free for members
City on Fire - Examining Primary Sources - May 23, 24, 25, Eureka Centre (free event)
Join researchers from the Public Record Office to find surprises from the Eureka Collection.
The Great Takeaway - May 25, Mining Exchange
The fanciest dinner in town, with handmade plates and cutlery that diners will be able to take home with them made by local artists - tickets $275.
Byways and Highways of Ballarat's Long History with Professor Geoffrey Blainey - May 25, Eureka Centre (free event)
One of Australia's most significant historians, Professor Geoffrey Blainey, brings to light both well-known and forgotten figures in Ballarat's history.
Candlelight Concerts - May 26, Civic Hall
Ballarat Civic Hall will be bathed in the glow of hundreds of candles as renditions of pop-culture favourites, such as the Top Gun theme or Aladdin's A Whole New World, are performed - tickets $25 - $64.
Hidden Histories: Why Representation Matters - May 26, Eureka Centre (free event)
Join a panel discussion about historical narratives and marginalised voices to uncover hidden histories.
Ballarat Beard and Moustache Competition - May 27, Hop Temple
Whether you've grown your own or not, assert dominance over the non-whiskered at the famous Beard and Moustache competition, with plenty of categories to enter.
Back to Back International Wool Challenge - May 27, Mining Exchange (free event)
Who can shear a sheep and knit a jumper the fastest? Check out it right in the middle of Ballarat, 10am Saturday.
The Magic Lantern Show - May 27, Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute
From the Tales From Rat City team, check out two dramatic performances - a comedy and a tragedy. Tickets $15.
Heritage Harvest Weekend - May 27-28, Sovereign Hill
Into food and history? This is the event for you, with feasts, workshops, celebrity chefs, and markets at Sovereign Hill - with entry tickets.
Ballarat Dog Beard and Moustache Competition - May 28, Hop Temple (free entry)
The only thing better than the Beard and Moustache Competition is a Beard and Moustache Competition for dogs, and needs to be seen to be believed.
Wootten Workshop tour - May 28, Wootten Workshop (free entry)
Meet the people behind the boots at a special Delacombe workshop.
Craft Lab - May 20 - 28, Mining Exchange (free event)
If you're into anything hand-made, this is the place to be, with plenty on offer, including meeting the makers themselves and checking out workshops - some workshops are ticketed.
Wootten Caravan - Sturt and Lydiard streets (free event)
An outdoor pop-up shop on Ballarat's most beautiful street.
Hidden Lanes (free event)
A self-guided tour that explores Ballarat's quirks across the CBD, with a guidebook full of inspiring storytelling.
Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings and Watercolours - from May 20, Art Gallery of Ballarat
A remarkable collection of artworks dating back to the 19th century, with paintings and sketches from the Ashmolean appearing exclusively in Ballarat. Tickets $8-$40, with workshops on May 27 and 28.
Room With a View - May 19 - 26, Post Office Gallery (free event)
Selected works from Federation University's collection that explore neighbourhoods from different perspectives, with a few surprises.
Ballarat Aviation Museum - May 20-28
Were you aware of Ballarat's proud WWII history? Check it out at the Aviation Museum near the airport, with static aircraft displays and so much more. Tickets $5 - $20.
Mount Mitchell Estate tours - May 20 - 28, Mount Mitchell Estate, Lexton
One of the oldest homesteads in the region, explore the architecture and history, then enjoy Devonshire tea. Tickets $30.
Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute's Living Heritage - Ballarat Mechanics' Institute
This is "your" mechanics' institute - before there were libraries, there were mechanics' institute, and they were full of useful things. Check out some of them, fully restored, in the heart of the city, or try out life drawing in the basement - tickets $5 (life drawing $40).
Elms Up Close and Personal - Ballarat Botanical Gardens statuary pavilion (free event)
Celebrate the magnificent trees in the gardens with an art exhibition presented by the Friends of the Gardens' art group.
Down the Rabbit Hole Teapot Display, and Mad Hatter's Tea Party - Victory House (free event)
In one of Ballarat's most historic houses, view a massive private collection of weird and wonderful teapots - organisers note this could be the only time the collection will be on display.
Sebastopol State School's 150 years - Old Sebastopol State School (free event, weekends only)
A special exhibition celebrating 150 years, with photos, documents, and objects from the school and the community, with a book launch on Saturday, May 20.
Found Objects Exhibition - Rocket and Belle, Mair Street (free event)
A collection of items from Ballarat's history to wander through and spark memories.
