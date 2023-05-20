Winners and Losers - Saturday, May 20

SENIORS
Redan 14.8 (92) d East Point 11.13 (79)
North Ballarat 17.7 (109) d Ballarat 5.8 (38)
Sebastopol 10.9 (69) d Lake Wendouree 1.9 (15)
Melton 15.12 (102) d Bacchus Marsh 1.9 (15)
Darley 33.17 (215) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
RESERVES
North Ballarat 9.10 (64) d Ballarat 2.6 (18)
East Point 7.7 (49) d Redan 6.7 (43)
Melton 13.15 (93) d Bacchus Marsh 6.0 (36)
Darley 32.22 (214) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
Sebastopol 17.17 (119) d Lake Wendouree 4.6 (30)
UNDER-19
Ballarat 8.13 (61) d North Ballarat 5.9 (39)
East Point 9.15 (69) d Redan 1.7 (13)
Bacchus Marsh 15.5 (95) d Melton 9.9 (63)
Darley 22.21 (153) d Melton South 1.5 (11)
Sebastopol 16.10 (106) d Lake Wendouree 3.3 (21)
SENIORS
Bungaree 12.11 (83) d Carngham-Linton 4.8 (32)
Creswick 9.7 (61) d Beaufort 9.3 (57)
Springbank 11.21 (87) d Ballan 2.6 (18)
Daylesford 12.10 (82) d Rokewood-Corindhap 8.8 (56)
Skipton 9.14 (68) d Dunnstown 9.2 (56)
Learmonth 11.14 (80) d Clunes 9.9 (63)
Hepburn 30.16 (196) d Waubra 9.5 (59)
Gordon 13.13 (91) d Newlyn 9.5 (59)
RESERVES
Bungaree 19.12 (126) d Carngham-Linton 1.4 (10)
Creswick 9.6 (60) d Beaufort 3.2 (20)
Springbank 14.11 (95) d Ballan 4.1 (25)
Rokewood-Corindhap v Daylesford
Dunnstown 7.7 (49) d Skipton 4.8 (32)
Learmonth 10.8 (68) d Clunes 3.4 (22)
Hepburn 18.18 (126) d Waubra 3.2 (20)
Newlyn 12.2 (74) d Gordon 7.11 (53)
MORE TO COME: UNDER-18, UNDER-15, UNDER-12
SENIORS
Maldon 13.15 (93) d Avoca 5.4 (34)
Natte-Bealiba 18.10 (118) d Newstead 10.3 (63)
Carisbrook 17.15 (117) d Lexton 5.2 (32)
Harcourt 11.4 (70) d Trentham 9.9 (63)
Talbot 12.7 (79) d Maryborough Rovers 11.8 (74)
Dunolly 15.12 (102) d Navarre 11.12 (78)
Royal Park 19.12 (126) d Campbells Creek 4.6 (30)
MORE TO COME: RESERVES, UNDER-17.5, UNDER-14.5, UNDER-11.5
SENIORS
Great Western 31.20 (206) d Caramut 3.6 (24)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 16.19 (115) d Penshurst 4.6 (30)
Lismore-Derrinallum 12.10 (82) d SMW Rovers 7.9 (51)
Ararat Eagles 15.7 (97) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8.5 (53)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 20.14 (134) d Moyston-Willaura 1.9 (15)
Tatyoon 7.11 (53) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 4.5 (29)
MORE TO COME: RESERVES, UNDER-16.5
A GRADE
North Ballarat 52 d Ballarat 31
Redan 49 d East Point 14
Melton 85 d Bacchus Marsh 21
Darley 48 d Melton South 47
Sebastopol 49 d Lake Wendouree 44
B GRADE
Lake Wendouree 45 d Sebastopol 41
North Ballarat 50 d Ballarat 16
Redan 64 d East Point 24
Melton 42 d Bacchus Marsh 36
Darley 34 d Melton South 28
MORE TO COME: C GRADE, D GRADE, E GRADE, UNDER-19
A GRADE
Bungaree 54 d Carngham-Linton 40
Beaufort 63 d Creswick 23
Springbank 50 d Ballan 21
Daylesford 47 d Rokewood-Corindhap 46
Skipton 54 d Dunnstown 40
Learmonth 79 d Clunes 34
Hepburn 52 d Waubra 40
Gordon 44 d Newlyn 32
MORE TO COME: B GRADE, C GRADE, D GRADE, UNDER 13, 15, 17
A GRADE
Avoca 54 d Maldon 36
Natte-Bealiba 83 d Newstead 26
Carisbrook 49 d Lexton 41
Harcourt 43 d Trentham 41
Maryborough 49 d Talbot 34
Dunolly 37 d Navarre 36
MORE TO COME
A GRADE
Caramut 41 d Great Western 37
Lismore-Derrinallum 54 d SMW Rovers 32
Ararat Eagles 41 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 28
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 67 d Moyston-Willaura 21
Tatyoon 36 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 26
MORE TO COME
