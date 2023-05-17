A section of the former Buninyong railway line has been brought to life, thanks to a community group.
The 250 metre section of the Bunny Rail Trail was unofficially opened on Saturday following a three-and-a-half-year project.
Friends of Canadian Corridor have created the new section to connect Mount Clear to Woowookarung Regional Park, where there was previously no link.
The new link was made possible after Eureka MP Michaela Settle convinced the Victorian Education Building Authority to stop the auction of a vacant property so the community group could build the new trail along the old rail trail's embankment.
The City of Ballarat bought the land and Community Bank Buninyong provided $34,000 to complete the trail. A landowner then donated 40 metres of private land to complete the link.
As part of the project, a bridge near Recreation Road has been installed next to remnants of an old wooden railway bridge.
Friends of Canadian Corridor secretary Jeff Rootes said the project was an example of the community coming together to build something.
He described the new section as completing the jigsaw of the Bunny Rail Trail, which connects Mount Clear to Ballarat Station.
"We are very chuffed," Mr Rootes said.
"It's about bringing different groups and encouraging different people who are working with common goals."
While the trail is ready and safe to use, it requires 100 metres of topping, drainage works, signage and an entrance fence.
"Our plan going forward already is to mark the trails so people can follow them easily," Mr Rootes said.
About 70 people attended the unofficial opening to walk the new rail trail on Saturday.
Mr Rootes said the Bunny Rail Trail was 7.5 kilometres from Recreation Road to Ballarat Station and went past Woowookarung Regional Park's dementia-friendly forest and sensory trail.
The Ballarat to Buninyong Railway was established in 1889 and ran from Ballarat East through Eureka, Canadian, Mount Clear, Mount Helen to its terminus at Buninyong.
The line closed in stages with the last, a short branch to Eureka, closing in December, 1986.
The railway trail will officially be opened in 2023.
