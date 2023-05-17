Police air wing chase stolen car from Cranbourne to Ballarat

A Ballarat woman who was the passenger in a police car chase from Cranbourne to Ballarat, which topped speeds of up to 200kmh, has learned her fate in court.
Rebecca Slade, 33, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday regarding her involvement in the early 2023 chase across Melbourne.
The court heard prior to the incident on January 12, Slade had been seen by police as the passenger in a Volkswagen Golf stolen from a Frankston South property.
A co-accused male was seen to be driving the stolen car in each involvement with the police. At 2.30am on January 12, the pair were spotted in the stolen car by police on the Dandenong-Hastings Road in Cranbourne.
Police took position behind the car as it drove onto the Monash Freeway, calling in the air wing for assistance.
When the pursuing officers activated their lights and sirens, the driver of the stolen Golf took off, at an estimated speed of 170kmh.
Police pursued the vehicle for a while, before disengaging. The police air wing helicopter followed the car as it drove through Melbourne's northern suburbs, heading west towards Ballarat.
At about 3.26am the car was spotted travelling at an estimated speed of 160kmh through Bacchus Marsh.
Police officers followed the car, which made a stop at a Ballan service station.
Both Slade and the co-accused male were seen in the car, and observed on CCTV footage.
The officers attempted to box the car into the service station's parking lot, however the male was able to reverse and evade police, taking off from the service station towards Ballarat at an estimated speed of 200kmh.
Police followed the car into the Ballarat area, where Slade and the co-accused male abandoned the car on Oliver Street in Black Hill.
The pair ran off into the Black Hill Reserve in different directions.
Slade was found by the police dog unit hiding in nearby bushes in the reserve.
The man was later arrested at a Black Hill property.
Slade was found to be in possession of a stolen identification card and cab charge voucher, linked to an earlier burglary in the Ballarat area.
She also pleaded guilty to breaking into a vacant Airbnb on Mair Street between December 22 and 26, 2022.
An unknown person helped Slade break the lock to the key safe located at the front of the Airbnb and get inside.
Slade lived in and used the facilities at the address, including the beds, showers and kitchen.
Forensic evidence linked Slade to drinking glasses found inside the Airbnb.
She was arrested on February 23.
Slade initially faced charges related to the police chase on a complicity basis, however police withdrew the charges prior to her hearing on Wednesday.
The matter was adjourned until Thursday for a community corrections order assessment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.