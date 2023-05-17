Police air wing chase stolen car from Cranbourne to Ballarat

The Courier
High-speed pursuit takes police from Cranbourne to Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 18 2023
A Ballarat woman who was the passenger in a police car chase from Cranbourne to Ballarat, which topped speeds of up to 200kmh, has learned her fate in court.

