Ex-bikie boss 'moves on' from Nomads OMCG association

The former president of Ballarat's supposedly defunct Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang chapter says he has moved on from bikie-related activities.
Daniel Jayasekera, 32, a former leader of the Nomads, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges of drug possession and bail breaches.
Jayasekera was bailed for earlier offending at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on February 24, 2022, with conditions banning interstate travel and associating with other Nomads members.
The court heard Jayasekera had been found in breach of the bail conditions multiple times - after being spotted travelling to and from the Gold Coast with fellow Nomad members.
On November 25, 2022, Jayasekera's Wendouree house was searched and he was arrested for the bail condition breaches.
During the search police found 24g of cocaine, a switch blade, a double edged knife, knuckle dusters and a Samsung mobile phone.
Jayasekera's lawyer told the court of his client's compliance with an earlier community corrections order imposed on him - and which would continue until the end of 2023.
The community corrections order required Jayasekera to undergo drug and alcohol counselling, as well as judicial supervision and regular drug tests.
The lawyer said Jayasekera had since moved on from his involvement in the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, which was no longer operational in Ballarat.
"You make a few wrong turns before you make the right turn," he said.
Jayasekera was convicted and fined $2000.
