WESTERN Bulldogs premiership captain Easton Wood can hardly wait to share a little of his retirement in Ballarat.
For Wood, this weekend's Mars outing will be the first AFL game he can take his children - aged three and two - along to experience with him in the stands this season. Wood has been looking for the right chance to start introducing them to the club that has been a major part of his whole adult life.
The 'Dogs' schedule has been dominated by night matches but a Saturday afternoon fixture in the boutique Ballarat stadium felt right.
Wood will be in town early, joining a panel with fellow premiership player Clay Smith and Indigenous teammate Josh Carter (formerly Hill) at Hop Temple on Friday night.
The free Bulldogs Heroes at Hop event is a chance to reminisce and talk all thing Bulldogs, including a celebration on Indigenous players in the game with Ballarat to host the Bulldogs' second annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round home game.
Wood said this was a way he could continued to be involved in the club that had given him so much since he was drafted, two weeks after his final year 12 exam, up to his retirement at the end of the 2021 season.
"I played with both of them [Smith and Carter] for a long time but what I love about retirement is no-one remembers my struggles," Wood said. "People only remember the good things - it's like I'm back at my peak power all the time."
Ballarat has become a key feature of the Bulldogs in Wood's playing career. He likened Mars Stadium to have become a "bit of a fortress" for the club with generally great results.
There will be a sense of redemption for the Bulldogs with rival Adelaide Crowds nabbing a one-point win at Mars last season. The Crows are back again on Saturday afternoon.
Wood had been playing on Ballarat's Northern Oval since 2008 in the club's Williamstown-aligned Victorian Football League fixtures against North Ballarat Roosters. He said the Bulldogs had worked hard to make it their own.
The club's formal partnership with City of Ballarat inked in 2016 helped to deliver the first AFL premiership season match and a majorly redeveloped stadium to Ballarat.
The venue was last year pegged to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games athletics program with further upgrades.
Wood has long maintained Ballarat has one of the best surfaces in the league.
"That surface is like a bowling green," Wood said. "It's a good ground for an AFL standard and while it obviously can't compete with the MCG, for what it means to football, it's one of the best surfaces.
"...[The stadium] does have its own atmosphere. I liken it to a country grand final and everyone standing around the boundary cheering."
Meanwhile, Hop Lane has been transformed for the build up to the game with 'Dogs' coloured umbrellas - red, white and blue - and historic Bulldogs photos. Bulldogs Heroes at the Hop starts at 7pm, booking essential at hoptemple.com.au.
