One of Ballarat's most prominent vacant lots is set for a new future with agents calling for expressions of interest for the Armstrong Street block.
The 1068 square-metre site on the corner of Armstrong Street South and Grant Street is on one of Ballarat's busiest intersections and has previously been earmarked for a medical centre.
Agents Westside Realty Group are marketing the commercial development site as "ideal for mixed use occupation" and a chance to develop a medical centre, office space, retail outlet, business or service station.
A building planning application for the site was lodged with City of Ballarat in 2021 for a two to three-storey medical centre and pharmacy of "contemporary design which retains and enhances the existing heritage character".
The vacant lot is being sold with those approved medical centre plans if its future owner wants to continue with the original vision for the site.
The planning application at the time listed the cost of development at $3 million.
Sales history on real estate websites shows the land was last sold in August 2020 for $540,800.
The site, adjacent to the roundabout and next to Federation TAFE, has previously had many different businesses call it home.
On December 27, 2016, the building on the site, home at the time to Leading Edge Computers, burned down and soon after the site was cleared and has remained vacant since.
Previously it had been used as a car yard and before that, a petrol station.
According to heritage reports included with the planning documents lodged with council in 2021, a piano store was on the site in the 1870s but had been demolished by the 1920s.
