UPDATE 10.50am
A 27-year-old woman has been flown to the Alfred Hospital with serious injuries after being cut from a head-on collision north of Ballarat.
The accident was first reported at 8.41am Thursday at the intersection of Ballarat-Maryborough and Learmonth-Sulky roads in Blowhard.
The 23-year-old driver of the other car - a white Toyota HiAce van - was also mechanically trapped and he was driven to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a serious but stable condition.
"It's believed a white SUV was travelling eastbound on Learmonth-Sulky Road when it collided with a van travelling north on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road," police said in a statement.
The Hyundai Santa Fe SUV ended up in a ditch facing the opposite direction, while the van came to rest in the middle of the road.
Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.
Ballarat-Maryborough Road was blocked for at least an hour.
"One driver may be at fault - but investigations are ongoing," Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said.
"We want any witnesses or anyone with dashcam to come forward.
"At this time of day, coming into winter, we're appealing to drivers to drive to the conditions.
"Don't take unnecessary risks. Also make sure your vehicle is safe.
"It doesn't hurt to go to a mechanic now and get your vehicle checked - look out for brakes, tyres, lights."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER:
UPDATE 10am: An air ambulance is landing near the Ballarat-Maryborough Road after a two-car crash earlier this morning.
It's understood one person was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital by road ambulance, with the driver of the second vehicle to be airlifted.
Police at the scene said one vehicle was travelling on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road and another on the Learmonth-Sulky Road when the collision happened.
A white Hiace van has damage to the front, while a white Hyundai sedan has damage to its driver's side.
UPDATE 9.15am: Rescue crews are fighting to cut through a sedan to help the driver after a two-car collision north of Ballarat on Thursday morning.
The two vehicles - a Hyundai sedan and a white van - collided about 8.40am at the corner of Learmonth-Sulky Road and Ballarat-Maryborough Road in Blowhard.
It's understood there is one person in each vehicle, with the "Jaws of Life" hydraulic cutting equipment being used to open up the Hyundai.
The Hyundai appears to have come off the road, crashing into a ditch and bushes.
Traffic is banked up on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road and detours are expected to be put in place - drivers should avoid the area.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency crews are rushing to a crash at the Learmonth-Sulky Road and Ballarat-Maryborough Road in Blowhard.
Crews were called about 8.40am on Thursday.
It's understood two vehicles collided, but the circumstances are not yet clear.
Diversions are expected to be put in place in the area.
MORE TO COME
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.