Jessica Hodge is ensuring the voice of Ballarat youth is being heard at a federal level when it comes to dealing with mental health and suicide prevention.
The Damascus College year 12 student has been appointed to the Australian Government Youth Advisory Group for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, helping review discussion papers, policy, prevention strategies and other measures on the topic for the Department of Health and Aged Care, the National Mental Health Commission, and the National Suicide Prevention Office.
"In Ballarat particularly this is obviously quite an issue in young people right now and it's connected to myself and my family, so I thought rather than whenever you go on Instagram and see people repost stories about their friends who have died by suicide or things like that, I could do something more impactful," she said.
Damascus College principal Steven Mifsud had alerted student leaders to the opportunity to apply to become a member of the youth advisory group and it resonated with the teen.
"I actually applied for it on the bus ride home from year 12 camp," she said.
With upwards of 1000 applications from across the country, Jessica said that she applied to join the group as mental health and suicide is close to her heart and family.
"I wanted an opportunity to represent my community and generation, by working towards making a positive change where our actions can make an immediate impact around Ballarat and Australia," she said.
"The main question to select people was talking about your personal connection to the issue, and then there were questions about how you have been involved in leadership. I was able to answer that pretty well because I'm house captain and president of the SRC this year ... and being from a regional or remote area, because my mum and dad grew up in Bungaree and Ballan and had family members die by suicide, it's quite a big issue."
In late March Jessica travelled to Canberra to meet her fellow group members, and to collaborate with parliamentarians, ministers, federal departments, and agencies.
"When I got there I was baffled about how wide the impact is going to be. I kind of couldn't comprehend having people from all around the country and the work we are doing is going to try to help as many people around the country as possible," she said.
"I think being on the group, and with school posting about what I'm doing, it promoted conversation about what is she doing, what is going on and then people recognise it's a really big issue especially in Ballarat."
During the visit to Parliament House the mental health advisory group met with youth minister Anne Aly and assistant minister for mental health and suicide prevention Emma McBride.
"It was wonderful to see how enthusiastic these people are about making a change for young people, and it made me hopeful that the work we do in the group will be implemented to make a difference towards the mental health of young Australians," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
While the group's work is largely reviewing the impact of various measures and proposals from a young person's perspective, Jessica has her own ideas on where change needs to occur to help the young people of Ballarat.
"The feedback they are looking for is from people with lived experience of mental health and suicide and from the perspective of young people because the people who are in charge are working toward things that are not for their age group," Ms Hodge said.
"I really want to see the stigma of accessing mental health care removed because we are getting a lot better about talking about mental health but people still struggle with going and seeking help and recognising they can't just do things on their own," she said.
The Labor government has introduced the Youth Advisory Groups to work with and increase the voice of young people in parliament, and for them to share their lived experience, views, and ideas on issues that affect young people.
"I want to see the impacts we make take effect around me, and although it is important for movement to come from government power, still so much can be done on a local level, around Ballarat in particular. Together, I hope we can continue to reduce the impact of mental ill-health for young Australians, and I am proud to contribute a small part in creating that movement," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.