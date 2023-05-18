In a dazzling performance of virtuosity, subtlety and outstanding musicianship, Konstantin Shamray delivered everything promised and more at the Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital last Saturday, in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts.
Shamray's power and control were mesmerizing as he delivered an intelligent reading of baroque, late romantic and twentieth century works.
The four pieces of Rameau from his Suites in E minor and D major were played with a mastery of detail in these colourful gems.
Ornaments were crystal clear and the forward drive of the rhythm gave shape and direction, particularly in "Les Niais de Sologne".
Ravel's "La Valse", a rarely heard work, possibly because of its technical difficulty, took the program elsewhere as the Viennese waltz was explored through French eyes.
The range of tonal colours produced at the piano paid homage to the work's orchestral origins while the technical challenges were tackled with precision and ease.
Two contrasting preludes from Rachmaninoff allowed Shamray to project romantic visions, with outstanding lyricism in Op.23/10 and dramatic energy in No.9.
The major work on the program was Prokofiev's Piano Sonata No.8, the third of his War Sonatas.
The power and energy of the two outside movements shone light on the dreamy, other-world feeling of the middle movement.
It was a secure, roller-coaster ride from start to finish, in which one could hear tragedy and light-hearted wit in this transcendental performance.
