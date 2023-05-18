The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Russian virtuoso Konstantin Shamray performs at the Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a dazzling performance of virtuosity, subtlety and outstanding musicianship, Konstantin Shamray delivered everything promised and more at the Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital last Saturday, in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.