Two local bird species - the hooded robin and the diamond firetail - have recently been added to the list of Australian threatened species.
The hooded robin is a sedentary species, remaining all year in its nesting territory. There are just a few pairs of hooded robins now left within 40 kilometres of Ballarat.
The diamond firetail, on the other hand, is a nomad, nesting in one spot then moving elsewhere later. It is no longer found regularly in the Ballarat region, although there are sightings at various places every year.
The hooded robin and the diamond firetail still occur at many places north of the Divide.
It is not surprising that these two species have been added to the threatened list. Their decline - and that of others - here has been noticed with concern for many years. The reasons for the decline seem to be based around climate change, land clearing and habitat degradation. The long millennium drought reduced local bird numbers significantly.
Unfortunately, being added to the threatened list seldom results in any increase in a bird's numbers. Recovery is rare. In the Ballarat region, we continue to see the decline of other "woodland birds" such as flame robin, jacky winter, restless flycatcher, southern whiteface and more. Woodland is a type of open forest, mostly with grass growing between well-spaced trees. The birds just mentioned feed on insects and similar creatures, mostly found on the ground.
Other local woodland birds already on the threatened list are little eagle, speckled warbler, brown treecreeper, painted honeyeater, swift parrot, square-tailed kite, black-chinned honeyeater, black-eared cuckoo and crested bellbird. Most of these occur now on the northern edge of the Ballarat region, after having died out further south.
At least a dozen local waterbirds and forest birds are on the list too. Bird decline is not just an Australian problem - it is occurring worldwide. More than 40 million birds are claimed to have gone from Britain since 1970, for example. Many once-common British birds have become much scarcer.
Many different species of fungi have appeared here since the Easter rains, and the season continues. With so many different species appearing, it has been difficult to learn the distinctive features necessary to identify them. Fortunately, there are good books and other resources available to assist.
The June 2 meeting of the Field Naturalists' Club of Ballarat will have fungi expert Ema Corro as guest speaker. The Sunday outing (June 4) will also be fungi-centred, led by experienced local enthusiast, Les Hanrahan. For more details email ballaratfnc@gmail.com
What is this caterpillar we found in the Wimmera last summer? It was on a grapevine. We are fascinated by its eyes and spikey tail. B.M., Alfredton.
This is the caterpillar of the grapevine hawk-moth, also known as the silver-striped hawk-moth. A normal length is 50 millimetres or more.
The eye markings are actually false eye marks to confuse predators. The true eyes are at the front of the head. The spike at the rear is harmless.
The eye marks and the rear spike are features of many hawk-moth caterpillars.
This caterpillar grows from green to brown, eventually turning into a large brown moth with light stripes and reddish hind-wings. It hovers in front of flowers for nectar, and is active mostly at night.
It also occurs in the Ballarat district and the caterpillars can be nuisances on grapevines, as well as other plants.
Questions and photos are welcome. Email to rthomas@vic.australis.com.au, or send to Roger Thomas at The Courier, PO Box 21, Ballarat, 3353.
