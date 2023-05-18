CCTV footage of two bumbling thieves who ram raided a bottle shop in Sebastopol on Sunday morning has been released by police as they investigate the incident.
The vision shows a black 2004 Ford Territory reversing into the front doors of the shop on Albert Street about 3.25am on May 14.
"At the time of the burglary, the Ford was missing the bonnet and rear passenger door," police said in a media release.
"The vehicle also had smashed windows and wooden garden trellis affixed to the front passenger window."
Two men inside the vehicle then exited the car and ran into the store with a laundry basket.
One of the men can be seen tripping and dropping multiple bottles of alcohol on the ground and attempting to put them into the boot of the car.
The other returns to the vehicle with the basket full of items before they are seen getting back into the car and escaping the scene.
Police said the pair fled west on Beverin Street.
Detectives believe the same vehicle was set alight on the Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road at Ross Creek -between Bells Road and Bowes Road - during the early hours of Wednesday, May 17.
Checks by police also revealed the vehicle was stolen from Sutton Street, Delacombe on 21 April.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Ballarat Police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
The brash crime is the latest in a series of Ballarat-region ram-raids in the last four years - some of them attracting hefty fines and prison sentences.
On April 16, thieves tried to drive into an electrical store in Ararat Street Ballarat with a bar on the tray of a white ute.
Lawrence & Hanson was hit at 5.30am - again on a Sunday - with offenders making off with $5000 in tools and electronics.
Police said CCTV showed the offenders getting injured - and several items falling off the ute as they drove away.
Back on October 22, a Mount Clear newsagency was smashed into at 5.30am.
Officers believed a four-wheel drive was involved and a stand of sunglasses was stolen.
Lexton was targeted on January 21, with the Pyrenees Hotel and nearby general store rammed.
On December 5, 2019 the Skipton Roadhouse was burgled just after 3am, with thieves leaving behind angle grinders used to open cabinets of cigarettes.
In April 2019, a series of automatic teller machines were targeted in Ballan, Lake Bolac and Clunes.
The verandah and shopfront of the Clunes newsagency was destroyed after a stolen front-end loader was used to unsuccessfully crack open the ATM.
The same offenders were prosecuted over a 2018 ATM ram-raid in Beaufort. One man was jailed for seven years jail and ordered to pay $313,680 to the bank.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.