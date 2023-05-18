CCTV footage of two bumbling thieves who ram raided a bottle shop in Sebastopol on Sunday morning has been released by police as they investigate the incident.
The vision shows a black 2004 Ford Territory reversing into the front doors of the shop on Albert Street about 3.25am on May 14.
"At the time of the burglary, the Ford was missing the bonnet and rear passenger door," police said in a media release.
"The vehicle also had smashed windows and wooden garden trellis affixed to the front passenger window."
Two men inside the vehicle then exited the car and ran into the store with a laundry basket.
One of the men can be seen tripping and dropping multiple bottles of alcohol on the ground and attempting to put them into the boot of the car.
The other returns to the vehicle with the basket full of items before they are seen getting back into the car and escaping the scene.
Police said the pair fled west on Beverin Street.
Detectives believe the same vehicle was set alight on the Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road at Ross Creek -between Bells Road and Bowes Road - during the early hours of Wednesday, May 17.
Checks by police also revealed the vehicle was stolen from Sutton Street, Delacombe on 21 April.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Ballarat Police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
