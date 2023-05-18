The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Police investigate ram raid at Premix King, Sebastopol

By The Courier
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CCTV footage of two bumbling thieves who ram raided a bottle shop in Sebastopol on Sunday morning has been released by police as they investigate the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.