TO BRING Omid Tofighian to Ballarat aims to deepen our thinking on the kinds of people we want to be and how we identify as being Australian.
Mr Tofighian is the translator who had the delicate task of bringing the now celebrated Kurdish journalist and human rights activist Behrouz Boochani's stories of desperation, sheer torment and resistance witnessed from within Manus Island detention centre.
This was Boochani's first experience on Australian soil, holed up in what he called a prison for asylum seekers but writing his story via a series of text messages for the highly acclaimed novel No Friend but the Mountains.
Ballarat Rural Australians for Refugees will present Mr Tofighian in conversation with The Courier editor Eugene Duffy at Eureka Centre on Saturday to launch his new co-authored book Freedom, Only Freedom: the prison writings of Behrouz Boochani.
To understand the Farsi writer, Farsi culture and to understand the nuances of Farsi poetic style and then take that into everyday Australian - he's more than a translator but an interpreter.- David MacPhail on Omid Tofighian
The event will also double as the group's urgent Ballarat Afghan Refugee Action Group launch, founded on $40,000 seed funding from the group's network in the wake of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last year. This action is to shine a light on the oppression of women and minority groups, such as the Hazaras.
Ballarat Rural Australians for Refugee's David MacPhail said this combined event was about advocacy and tapping into an audience interested in literature and how literature can make meaningful impacts.
"The reason we're launching the book is part of advocacy and part of bringing what is happening in Afghanistan to Ballarat in a way that doesn't make it tell you what you should and shouldn't do," Mr MacPhail said. "We want to do advocacy in a way that can offer new information and influences for a better understanding through lived experience."
Freedom, Only Freedom is a collection of Boochani's essays written from within detention combined with writings from experts on migration, refugee rights, politics and literature.
One author draws on a hierarchy in rights, how Australian laws can be suspended in some cases and, as Mr MacPhail said "weaponised at times" to dehumanise people via daily actions Australians might take for granted, such as food, showers and toileting.
Mr MacPhail said Mr Tofighian, as co-author and translator, had the delicate balance of bringing such harrowing experiences into a way Australians might begin to understand.
"To understand the Farsi writer, Farsi culture and to understand the nuances of Farsi poetic style and then take that into everyday Australian - he's more than a translator but an interpreter," Mr MacPhail said.
The event starts 1.30pm with Mr Duffy and Mr Tofighian in conversation from 2.30pm at Eureka Centre on Saturday. Bookings via Ballarat Libraries, 53386850.
