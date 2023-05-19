Ballarat Base Hospital nurses and staff have raised fresh safety concerns returning to their cars at night and are petitioning council for staff-only permit zones in nearby streets.
Staff have reported being followed back to their cars, sometimes parked blocks away from the hospital, late at night and their cars broken into while on shift.
Parking, particularly for shift workers, around the hospital has been a long-running issue and will escalate over the next four years as works to the existing hospital car park, and the hospital's main tower redevelopment and construction, add hundreds more cars to already choked streets.
A petition is circulating within the hospital calling for the City of Ballarat to provide more accessible and safer staff parking in nearby streets, and for leniency on parking fines issued to staff for overstaying in timed areas.
Earlier this month, one nurse was followed three blocks to her car parked near City Oval, the nearest all day parking she could find, after finishing a shift at 11pm.
She pretended to be on the phone while she walked, and was so shaken she looked up whether she could buy capsicum spray to defend herself if she found herself in a similar situation. Capsicum spray is illegal in all states except Western Australia.
"I worked the afternoon shift and was walking to my car close to City Oval three blocks away, walking in the dark, and there was a man following me which was quite daunting. It's not the first time either, and other people have had issues too," said the nurse, who did not want to be named.
"It's terrifying ... we do get threats and people say they will wait to get you."
The nurse said staff faced an unwanted choice when going to work - risk a parking fine or the dangers of walking blocks back to their cars in the dark.
The City of Ballarat installed new time restriction signs across the central business district and near Ballarat Base Hospital in 2017, forcing many employees to park further away from their workplace or pay for car parking.
Workers at the hospital raised concerns back then for their safety on shifts that finished at night.
The nurse said moving cars during meal breaks is rarely an option.
"By the time you walk to your car, find another spot and walk back there's no time to actually eat or have a rest," she said.
She has received several parking fines in recent months and said colleagues were also racking up parking fines quickly.
"The staff car park is always full if you're not getting there first thing," she said. "I feel like it's worse now than ever. (Parking inspectors are) getting so strict and there are so many fines getting handed out, it's awful.
"I've had three or four in the past three months. It's $76 each time and they are constantly out there scanning (number) plates but there's nowhere else to park - you cop a fine or are scared walking back to your car park."
The petition is calling for leniency on parking fines, or other safer options including the possibility of making nearby Ascot or Talbot streets in to permit zones for staff parking. Otherwise all the nearby parking is two hours.
The existing multi-storey car park includes staff parking for $5 a day, but is usually full when afternoon shift workers start.
"With the redevelopment works there's going to be tradies parking too and it's just getting really bad," she said.
Works are scheduled to begin this year to double the size of the multi-storey car park, adding an extra 400 parks including spaces reserved for shift workers.
Late yesterday, local MPs Juliana Addison and Michaela Settle said in a statement that Grampians Health would develop a new temporary car park to accommodate construction of the new car park, and the car park would be shared with the community "in due course".
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said the health service was working on "park and ride" options during development works, and determining how best for works on the existing car park to proceed.
The hospital car park expansion, which includes a new helipad on the roof, is currently out for tender but it is still under consideration whether the existing car park will remain operational in full or in part, or closed during construction.
Mr Fraser called on council to show compassion for staff and patients parking around the hospital.
"We encourage all staff to park legally and for council to show an appropriate level of compassion," he said.
"Clearly we have a hospital redevelopment under way and it will be late next year before we create the new car park space. We know car parking is going to be a challenge, it's an imperfect situation.
"Our staff are doing amazing things. There are processes to follow but we just ask for compassion."
Mr Fraser said when patients with genuine issues approach council regarding parking fines, "they do understand".
"No-one wants anyone to park illegally and for long periods," he said.
Council and hospital management met this week to discuss parking.
"The City of Ballarat is committed to working with Grampians Health to identify suitable parking solutions for community and hospital staff while the Ballarat Base Hospital car park redevelopment works are undertaken," City of Ballarat development and growth director Natalie Robertson said.
