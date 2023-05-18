A conversation between neighbours at Lake Burrumbeet campground has led to the arrest and jailing of a man found with a sawn-off shotgun.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard South Australian man Tim Walker had asked a neighbour at the campsite, where he was living, what the rules in Victoria were about getting rid of his gun after the neighbour revealed she kept her own handgun for safety.
Walker's rifle did not have a firing pin or clip, and would not have been able to be fired.
The 23-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday May 17 after Ballarat police were tipped off and found a rifle cut down to 65cm upon searching Walker's Holden Captiva.
A fixed blade knife was also found in the search, and police checks revealed the Holden, and the trailer it was towing, to be stolen.
Magistrate Ron Saines said on Thursday Walker should have handed the shotgun into a police station and could have done so without penalty or questioning.
"The handing in of it is welcomed," he said.
"It becomes then a weapon that's available in our community here, I understand it may not have been a functioning weapon, that doesn't matter about the use of it ... if it's pointed at a console operator at service station they're not going to be peering down the barrel of it asking, 'does that have a trigger?'
"Anyone would pass out in fear of it. That's the criminality of a sawn-off shotgun."
The court heard Walker had outstanding arrest warrants for drug and driving related charges in SA, but the state's authorities had no plans to extradite him.
The 23-year-old's defence counsel told the court Walker had above average intelligence, and suffering extreme violence at the hands of his father as a child had led him to drug use.
Walker, who had been working as a bricklayer in Ballarat, last used methamphetamine three months earlier and last drank alcohol six months ago, the court was told.
"He's told me as a 23-year-old man he's getting too old for this sort of stuff," the defence said.
"He's feeling fantastic, fit and healthy and ready to work.
"Mental health is significant, he's quite open he's got poor mental health, he's not medicated at the moment ... his coping mechanism is work. So if he works, he feels better.
"He has flashbacks to the childhood family violence that he endured."
Walker was also charged for a petrol drive-off on May 9 in Mildura.
Mr Saines said, given his prior history, no sentence other than jail would be appropriate.
"This is serious offending. This is arriving in Victoria ... with no licence, stolen car, stolen trailer, firearms ... and a petrol drive-off," he said.
"There's any number of aspects of that which are serious and warrant imprisonment.
"There's no state in Australia where you're entitled to have a sawn-off shotgun."
The magistrate told the prosecutor Victoria Police should contact South Australian authorities so Walker could be returned to the state and answer offending alleged against him there.
Noting the 23-year-old's intellectual and vocation capabilities, and cooperation with police, Mr Saines offered a stern but hopeful message to the young offender.
"You are more than capable [understanding] if you keep on driving stolen vehicles ... dealing with firearms, you are going to spend a lot more time in jail than I'm going to give you," he said.
"Some people ... don't have the intellectual capabilities to step away from bad decisions. I don't put you in that category.
"I believe you have some capacity to change."
Walker was sentenced to three months jail.
