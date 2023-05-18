The AFL confirmed its fixture for rounds 16 to 23 on Thursday, meaning the Western Bulldogs second home game at Mars Stadium has a time and date locked in.
The Bulldogs will host the Greater Western Sydney Giants on Saturday, July 29 at 1.45pm at Mars Stadium.
The Dogs' recent form has been rewarded with one Thursday night game and two Friday night blockbusters in the final rounds of the season.
The round 20 clash with the Giants could be a homecoming-of-sorts for Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Aaron Cadman, who joined the Giants with the number one pick in the 2022 AFL National Draft.
The Giants also boast BFNL exports in Adam Kennedy (Melton) and Wade Derksen (Sunbury).
It will be the Bulldogs' final home-and-away fixture in Ballarat, with Luke Beveridge's side preparing to host the Adelaide Crows at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
